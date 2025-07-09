Red Cross holding blood drives this month to bolster supply

The American Red Cross is urging all donors to give blood or platelets now to keep the blood supply strong this summer. All blood types are needed. (Rob Winner)

The American Red Cross urges all donors to give blood or platelets now to keep the blood supply strong this summer.

Type O blood products are most in demand on hospital shelves, especially in the face of summer challenges that can quickly deplete blood and platelet reserves, according to the Red Cross.

Severe summer weather can also have a sudden impact on the ability to collect blood and platelets.

Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are crucial this month for ensuring blood products are constantly available in the weeks to come for all patients, including those in trauma situations that may require several lifesaving transfusions, according to the Red Cross.

All blood types are needed. Donors who are unsure of their blood type can learn it after donating. Book a time to give blood or platelets at redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app.

As a thank you, all who come to give by Monday, July 14 will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross x goodr sunglasses, while supplies last.

For details, visit redcrossblood.org/goodr. Those who come to give from July 15 to 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Reward via email.

Upcoming donation opportunities include:

Aroma Park

July 26: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Third and Division

Bourbonnais

July 17: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50

July 18: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road

July 21: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50

July 31: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50

Herscher

July 10: Noon to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 E. Third Street

Kankakee

July 9: 1 to 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Council 745, 187 S. Indiana Ave.

St. Anne

July 9: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Anne High School, 650 W. Guertin Street