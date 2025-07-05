No July rate increase: Aqua Illinois

Aqua Illinois officials in Kankakee stated water and sewer rates will not be increased in July, as reported in The Journal last week. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – Aqua Illinois’ water and sewer rates did not increase July 1, the company said.

In a Daily Journal story published June 26, it was incorrectly reported that water and sewer rates were being increased.

The company increased its water and sewer services rates Dec. 5. The rates are not being increased now.

The company is, however, seeking to assist low-income customers in qualifying for financial assistance regarding monthly charges.

Areca Van Mill, Aqua’s regional communication specialist in Kankakee, said the actions taking place July 1 were dealing with a customer assistance program available for residential customers who meet the income-eligible criteria.

The criteria is an annual household income of 150% of the federal poverty level or lower beginning July 1.

Information can be found at aquawater.com. Information also was provided in customer billing statements in June and July.

Under the final order, eligible Aqua customers whose incomes are at or below 150% of the federal poverty level will be able to receive a 70% discount on all base volumetric charges as a part of the newly approved low-income discount rate.

Aqua Illinois sent the following response to a Daily Journal request for comment, referencing the assistance program: “The customer assistance program, available to income-eligible customers through a low-income tariff approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission, will take effect on July 1, 2025. Qualifying customers will receive a 70% discount on their water and/or wastewater usage bills. All customers were notified about the program in their monthly bills sent in June. The application process will begin on July 1. Customers will find guidance on how to apply in their upcoming July bills.”

In early August 2024, at an ICC hearing at Olivet Nazarene University, there was a significant number of customers who voiced opposition, often emotionally, to the rate increase. Aqua serves about 273,000 customers in central and northern Illinois.

Regarding the water rate, in November 2024, the ICC granted the water utility an $11.6 million rate increase in its final order on the process. The increase is about 40% less than the utility applied for. Aqua Illinois, based in Kankakee, had sought a $19.2 million increase.

Aqua Illinois serves portions of 14 Illinois counties including Kankakee, Will, Vermilion, Cook and DuPage. In Kankakee County, Aqua serves Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Aroma Park, Grant Park, Limestone and Sun River Terrace.

The company also serves portions of the township of Kankakee, Aroma, Bourbonnais, Limestone, Otto, Rockville, St. Anne, Sumner, Yellowhead, Ganeer and Manteno.

The Citizens Utility Board, a utility watchdog group created by the Illinois Legislature, called the ICC’s final order a step forward reining in a utility that was the subject of intense criticism for high rates and poor water quality from customers who attended ICC public forums in 2024.