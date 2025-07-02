Cheeseburgers & Fireworks set to return to Aroma Park Boat Club on Saturday

Spectators document the fireworks at the Aroma Park Boat Club's Cheeseburgers & Fireworks event in 2021. The event returns this Saturday, July 5, starting at 5 p.m. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Fireworks and cheeseburgers, with a side of Kankakee River views, can be found in Aroma Park this Saturday evening at the Aroma Park Boat Club.

The annual, family-friendly event, Cheeseburgers & Fireworks, will be hosted at the boat club, located at 199 Boat Club Rd. in Aroma Park.

Parking is just $5 per carload at the entry to the club along Bridge Street.

Food will begin at 5 p.m. with the band Midnight playing at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dark.

This story has been corrected to reflect the correct cost of parking.