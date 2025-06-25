Kankakee River Fishing Derby begins Friday

Fish wait to be measured and tagged in 2021 ahead of the annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby. Hosted by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, the derby returns Friday, June 27, 2025 and runs through July 6, 2025. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Summer is upon us, and that means it’s time for another Kankakee River Fishing Derby.

The popular event is once again being coordinated by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association. The derby kicks off Friday in the fishing-friendly Kankakee River and runs through July 6.

It’s the 42nd annual derby, and it’s Illinois’ largest family derby. It offers several cash and merchandise prizes for caught tagged fish that are swimming all along the Kankakee River.

Ken Munjoy, president of the NIAA, said the founders of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association started the kids fishing day at the quarry, the river cleanup and the fishing derby all around the same time more than 40 years ago, and they’re all still going strong.

“Pretty impressive to me,” Munjoy said. “I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Registration is $20 for an entire family or individual, and fishing enthusiasts of all ages have the opportunity to win cash and prizes throughout the 10-day tournament.

Registration-only stations are at Reed’s Rent All, 907 N. Indiana Ave in Kankakee; Walmart, 505 Riverstone Parkway in Kankakee; and Walmart Supercenter, 2080 N. Illinois Route 50 in Bradley.

Registration is also available online at kankakeefishingderby.com.

Registrations and weigh-in stations are at Kankakee River Trading Post, just off Illinois Route 102 on Altorf Road by the Kankakee River State Park; Angelo’s Bait, 708 W. Baltimore St., Wilmington; and Elliot’s Bait and Tackle, 975 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee.

“It’s a very exciting time,” Munjoy added. “People plan their vacations around the derby. People who grew up here always come back for it.”

Munjoy said that the $20 registration hasn’t changed for years.

“What else can you do with the whole family for $20 and have the chance to win hundreds of dollars?” he asked.

More important than the affordability of the derby, Munjoy said that the 10-day event is family-oriented.

“That’s the whole point and the mission of the NIAA to pass the love of fishing to future generations,” he said.

There are dozens of tagged fish (brown tags this year) where a registered participant can win cash or merchandise. Tags must not be removed, and anglers are responsible for keeping the fish fresh or alive. Fish can be checked in at any of the weigh-in stations during their normal business hours.

The Big Board contest has 27 place winners (first, second and third) in nine categories: channel catfish, crappie, flathead catfish, largemouth bass, northern pike, rock bass, rough fish, smallmouth bass and walleye.

For more information on the derby, visit kankakeefishingderby.com or call 815-304-4569.

Back again is the Derby Dollar Days, where participants can win $100 cash for the largest fish in a certain category each day. The days and fish are as follows:

• Friday – Buffalo Roamin’ Day, rough fish

• Saturday – Large Lunker Day, largemouth bass

• Sunday – Smallie Searchin’ Day, smallmouth bass

• Monday – Rock Mining Day, rock bass

• Tuesday – Flathead Catfish; channel catfish

• July 2 – Pike Plugging Day, northern pike

• July 3 – Crappie Jigging Day, crappie

• July 4 – Wally Walleye Day, walleye

• July 5 – Kids Corkin’ Day, any species, excluding catfish and rough fish