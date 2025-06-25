BTPD board selects McThenia to fill board vacancy

BRADLEY – Tim McThenia was selected to fill the vacant seat on the Bourbonnais Township Park District Board of Commissioners during Monday’s meeting.

A resident of Bradley, McThenia filed for a board seat left open when current commissioner Scott Chaplinski decided to run for an open four-year spot on the board. David Caldwell chose not to run for re-election.

Chaplinski was elected in the April election. He was voted to replace Kelly O’Connor, who left the board shortly after he was elected in 2023.

If he so chooses, McThenia will have to run for a four-year term in 2027.

The 62-year-old McThenia was one of three candidates who applied, Board President David Zinanni said.

“I’m excited to be part of the board here and hopefully provide some good value for not only the board, but for the taxpayers,” McThenia said after the meeting. “[In] part of my interview, I told them that I want to be the steward of the taxpayers’ money, provide them benefit, provide safe, clean parks and provide value, but yet also look up to be the steward of the taxpayers’ money.”

McThenia retired in January from ComEd as a senior manager. He worked for ComEd for 37 years. He also worked 3 1/2 years with a consulting firm that was based out of the Netherlands.

McThenia is married and has two children and two grandchildren.

McThenia graduated from Lewis University with a bachelor’s degree in business and finance and a two-year technical degree in power circuits from Sauk Valley Community College. He grew up in the Sterling/Dixon area.