BTPD turns the page with new Storybook Forest interactive exhibit

Children excitedly explore the Exploration Station's new Storybook Forest exhibit on Monday, June 23, 2025, during its grand opening event. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BRADLEY – It felt like a heatwave outside, but inside the Exploration Station, it felt like Christmas Day.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District held the grand opening for its new Storybook Forest exhibit Monday as children and adults arrived to explore.

“Wow. Whoa. That is cool.”

Throw in a half dozen squeals from the youngsters as they ran around looking at all the different things to do, and it was clear the two-story tree was an instant hit.

One little girl stopped after entering the room and gazed up at the enchanting view.

“This was something that I was passionate about,” Board of Commissioners President Dave Zinanni said.

He brought some of his grandchildren to Monday’s ribbon-cutting.

“I really wanted this to work,” he said. “I am pleased with the way it worked out. Everybody worked so hard.”

Work began in February to replace Exploration Station’s two-story castle.

As work progressed to the point of slides and other areas inside the tree, BTPD’s Director of Recreation and Marketing Cherie Smolkovich brought in a few children to see what they thought.

“We would let them play just to see how they would interact,” Smolkovich recalled. “There was one little boy when I asked [him], ‘What would you want us to change?’ He goes, nothing, it’s perfect.

“I immediately called Amanda [Langlois, deputy director] and I said, ‘Amanda, we got something.’”

The project cost $300,000, with half coming from the park district and the other half coming from a state tourism grant from the Illinois Department of Economic and Community Opportunity.

Wacky World Studios of Florida designed the room via input from the park district team, Smolkovich said.

BTPD Executive Director Mike O’Shea said the company was great to work with.

“We are hoping to work with them again doing other projects,” O’Shea said. “They definitely helped in the creative process.”

Themes from the pages of children's books decorate the walls of the Exploration Station's new Storybook Forest exhibit on Monday, June 23, 2025, during its grand opening event. (Tiffany Blanchette)

There are areas for Peter Rabbit, Mother Goose, Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan.

On the walls in those areas are pages from the stories.

The puppet theater that was a part of the castle room has been refreshed, as well as a giant light pegboard.

The last part of the exhibit to be put in place, the brook, runs through the front of the room, depicting a water stream with fish and leaves floating along, projected from above.

Langlois said the completed project was worth the wait.

“This came out well,” she said. “It was teamwork. It was total teamwork from everyone involved. I think the community is going to love it.”

There is also a nod to the longtime castle exhibit, as there are a few things that were incorporated into the new room.

“I’m sure in another 30 or so years, a new generation will look at this and say this is good, but we have some other ideas,” Commissioner Jeff Mullinax said.