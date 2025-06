Birth announcements

Blake and Jami Brenner, Herscher, boy, Declan Steven, June 10, second child.

Tim Noffsinger and Sarah Benson, Kankakee, girl, Leona Michelle, June 11, second child.

Carlos Torres and Claudia Pizano, Momence, boy, Hugo Santiago, June 12, first child.

Robert Flowers and Danielle Blake, Kankakee, boy, Brady Lee, June 12, fourth child.

Austin and Alexa Chinn, Bourbonnais, girl, Isla Elizabeth, June 12, second child.

Nick and Marissa Francoeur, St. Anne, girl, Lena Christine, June 12, first child. The mother is the former Marissa Davis.

Jaime Zavala Canales and Maria Diaz Gonzalez, Kankakee, boy, Santiago Nataniel, June 12, first child.

Catelyn Marzke, Kankakee, boy, Elliot Paul, June 13, first child.

Kyle and Jenny Denault, Irwin, girl, Annabelle Marie, June 14, third child.

Emerson Cousins III and Unyque Drake, Kankakee, boy, Naeem Nadan Zamir, June 14, seventh child.