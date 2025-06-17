Officials continue efforts to ID drowning victim

KANKAKEE – The man who drowned in the Kankakee River last week remains unidentified,, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Tuesday.

The man is believed to be Hispanic, 5-foot, 10-inches tall, weighing approximately 168 pounds, according to Gessner.

Gessner said the preliminary cause of death is drowning, pending results of toxicology reports.

If anyone knows someone matching this description and has been unable to make contact with them, or have seen this individual on home/business security footage, please contact the Kankakee County Coroner’s office or private message our Facebook page, Kankakee Detective Bureau, or KanComm Dispatch Center to pass along the information, the coroner’s office said.

The man was last seen wearing black jogger pants, a maroon T-shirt, and gray/white Adidas tennis shoes.

It is believed he would have last been seen at around 10 p.m., Tuesday near the Court Street bridge and surrounding areas, according to a coroner’s office release.

On June 10 at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday Kankakee fire and police investigated a report of a person jumping from the Court Street bridge.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said last week a witness told officers June 10 they heard something hit the water. The witness said they heard a person cough and saw a body float downstream.

Firefighters searched the river and shoreline but were unable to find someone in the river.

Friday’s incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, Kankakee police and Illinois Department of Natural Resources.