Bradley-Bourbonnais has 12 spring athletes named to All-SWSC teams

Bradley-Bourbonnais pitcher Lydia Hammond lets go of a pitch to Edwardsville during the Class 4A Supersectional game on Friday, June 6, 2025 at Monticello High School. (Scott Anderson)

The 2025 spring sports’ season for Bradley-Bourbonnais saw team win a sectional title, another win a regional championship, an athlete earn a top-five finish at state and others teams and players make their marks throughout the final months of the school year.

As a result of their efforts throughout the season, 12 Boilermaker athletes across six spring sports earned spots on their sport’s respective All-SouthWest Suburban Conference teams.

After winning their fourth straight regional title, second sectional title in the last four years and knocking on the door of the first trip to state in program history, the softball team had four players earn All-SWSC spots, the most of any Boilermaker team this spring.

Junior Lydia Hammond was recognized after posting a 1.52 ERA this season and finishing second on the team with a .352 batting average. Joining her was senior center fielder Bella Pusateri, who led the team with a .443 average, and Suttyn Hop, the senior catcher and team’s home run leader with three. Sophomore right fielder Bristol Schriefer gave the team four All-SWSC selections.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Cody Freitas fields a grounder during a home game against Homewood-Flossmoor Friday, April 11, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

The baseball team went 18-19 this season, the most wins for the program since 2018, and also managed to channel some postseason magic and win a regional title for the second straight season.

The winning pitcher in the Boilermakers’ 2-1 win over Minooka in the IHSA Class 4A Normal Community West Regional championship game was senior Cody Freitas, who was named All-SWSC along with fellow senior Kason Bynum.

Freitas and Bynum tied for the team lead with 37 hits, with Bynum leading the team with a .356 batting average and Freitas pacing the Boilermakers with his seven home runs and 29 RBIs. Freitas also led the team with 44 strikeouts as a pitcher while finishing second with 37 ⅔ innings and a 2.97 ERA.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Malachi Lee leaps during the long jump at the All-City track and field meet at Kankakee Monday, April 28, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Two weeks before placing fifth in the long jump at the IHSA Class 3A state finals in Charleston, sophomore Malachi Lee placed second at the SWSC Boys Championships to earn all-conference honors. Junior Joel Morrical also placed second in conference in the shot put to earn an All-SWSC spot.

For the girls soccer team, goalkeeper Jocelyn Zettergren wrapped her senior season with All-SWSC honors. She recorded a staggering 414 saves for the Boilermakers in 2025. Junior midfielder Nia Lawrence also made the cut for All-SWSC after posting 10 goals and nine assists on the year, helping the Boilermakers finish 8-16 and increase their win total for the third straight year.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Kloey Bull releases a throw during the Boilermakers' 11-8 victory over Maine East on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A pair of Boilermaker teams each had one player selected for all-conference teams. The girls water polo team had a resurgent year by going 7-13, posting as many wins in one season as they did in the previous three combined. Senior Kloey Bull was named All-SWSC for her contributions.

The boys volleyball team completed its inaugural season in 2025, going 4-25 overall and winning the first-ever All-City boys volleyball game against Kankakee 2-1 on April 10. Senior libero/defensive specialist Sawyer Swinford capped off this debut season by becoming the program’s first player to be an All-SWSC selection.