CTW to present ‘9 to 5’

The Country Theatre Workshop will be presenting the popular "9 to 5 the Musical" later this month in Cissna Park. (sub)

CISSNA PARK – It’s the late 1970s, and three female coworkers are pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, egotistical, lying boss in the popular Dolly Parton “9 to 5 the Musical” which will be performed by the Country Theatre Workshop over two upcoming weekends.

In the musical, the coworkers plan to give their boss the boot and run the business without him. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she?

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. on June 19, 20, 26, 27; and at 2 p.m. on June 21, 22, 28, 29. All shows will be held at the CTW Theatre located two miles north of Cissna Park on Illinois Route 49 (1280 E. 770N Road in Cissna Park).

For tickets, call 815-457-2626 (9 a.m.-noon, Wednesday through Friday). One may leave a message, or email ctwboxoffice@countrytheatre.org. Individual tickets are $15 each, and children must be at least 3 years old to attend.

For more information visit countrytheatre.org.