Heard on the Street: Patriot Hyundai nearing new site construction in Bradley

Denis Tomsa, general manager of Patriot Hyundai, which is currently located in Bourbonnais, is in the former site of the Napleton dealership. Construction of its new location is Bradley will likely begin this autumn. (Lee Provost)

BRADLEY – While Patriot Hyundai is calling its dealership site along William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais home, plans are moving forward for its new Bradley-based dealership.

Denis Tomsa, Patriot Hyundai general manager, said plans are being finalized on a $7-million to $8-million site development in Bradley in the northeast portion of the Armour Road and Illinois Route 50 intersection.

Construction should begin this autumn, confirmed Justin Goselin, president and co-owner of PSI, Inc., the construction company that will lead the development.

PSI also currently owns the seven-acre site, which has been farmland just across the street from the IHOP restaurant, 1347 Kinneman Drive, and behind the Kia of Bradley dealership, 1010 Tighe Drive.

This area along Route 50 and Armour Road is the center point for vehicle dealerships within Kankakee County.

In addition to Kia and the pending Patriot Hyundai development, this area is also home to Phillips Chevrolet, Hove Buick GMC, Taylor Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram and Bill Kay Honda.

PSI is targeting a 12-month construction window, meaning the Patriot dealership could be open within the corporate boundaries of Bradley by the fall of 2026.

Tomsa said the new location will allow for a much greater number of on-site vehicles, both new and used, as well as a much larger service department.

He is, of course, planning for Hyundai to grow in the market share. He said the brand is gaining momentum across the United States.

“I don’t think we can find a better site” than the Bradley location, he said. “This site became available and the opportunity was right. ... It’s a blessing this lot was available.”

He said the current location has an inventory of about 150-175 new and used vehicles. He said the new location will offer greater numbers.

“This area loves the Hyundai brand,” Tomsa said.

He is targeting the sale of 100 vehicles on a monthly basis and customers will not only be from Kankakee County.

Patriot Hyundai is currently located at a dealership that had become available when the Bourbonnais Mercedes relocated outside of Kankakee County. Previous to Bourbonnais Mercedes, the location had been the longtime home of Napleton, which had offered Mercedes and Mazda vehicles.

“We want to build a local dealership in the Kankakee County community so people can provide for their families. We are developing quickly.”

Patriot Hyundai dealerships are located in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Tomsa is also intently following the developments within Bradley, notably the youth baseball, softball and soccer complex and the planned indoor water park.

The company is also sponsoring the 50th Bourbonnais Friendship Festival in late June.

“We want to be involved. We are here to stay.”