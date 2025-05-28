Young reenactor brings meaning to Memorial Day

The 100th Illinois Civil War reenactors participated in the Ray Olley Memorial Day ceremony on Saturday, May 24, 2025. From left: Steven Ashby, Mike Melai, George Helwich, who spoke at the event, and Andy Partak. (Provided by Phil Angelo)

KANKAKEE – George Helwich may only be a seventh grader, but the honor of having served and sacrificed for the country runs deep in his family.

Helwich, the son of Adam and Angie Helwich of Grant Park, is likely one of the youngest Memorial Day speakers ever. On Saturday, he delivered one of the main addresses at an observance at the Ray Olley Memorial Project statue south of Kankakee, in front of A.N. Webber, 2150 Route 45-52.

Helwich had a great uncle, Anthony Markevitch, who died in Vietnam. He had three relatives – Birl Howard, Ethan P. Allen and Charles Storrs – who, generations ago, fought to preserve the Union during the Civil War.

Anthony Markevitch, a great uncle of speaker George Helwich, gave his life for his country in Vietnam. (Provided by Phil Angelo)

Helwich is a member of the 100th Illinois, a Civil War reenacting unit. The 100th, which included men from Will and Kankakee counties, fought at Chickamauga, Missionary Ridge and Nashville, among many other places. Helwich also supports the Sons of Union Veterans, a group of the descendants of Union troops.

On Memorial Day, he told the crowd of about 100 that it is a time to remember and reflect.

“We cannot preserve what we do not love,” he said.

Helwich encouraged people to mark Memorial Day by visiting museums or cemeteries to make contact with history.

He became interested in Civil War reenacting as a fifth grader, becoming exposed to the past through a catalogue. He is a voracious reader of history. His hobby, too, has been marked by many honors. He has marched in parades and stood as part of the honor guard at Abraham Lincoln’s tomb in Springfield on Lincoln’s birthday.

During the ceremonies, Vietnam Phantom pilot Rod Franklin told the story of his life and career, which included the bombing of the Ho Chi Minh Trail. A devout Christian, Franklin said that every veteran gave the country the equivalent of an invaluable blank check when they signed up.

George Helwich speaks to assembled crowd at the Ray Olley Memorial Day service Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Provided by Phil Angelo)

The ceremony at the Ray Olley Memorial is a new local tradition. Olley was a Navy veteran of World War II.

The statue, though, is meant to honor all veterans, as well as to call attention to the problem of post-traumatic stress disorder.

A stated goal of the project, which was spearheaded by JoJo Sayson, is to encourage the retelling of history so that patriotism is not forgotten.

Cathy Olley Stevens, the eldest daughter of Ray Olley, talked about her father.

He was one of four brothers to serve in World War II. Ray also volunteered at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Several residents of the veterans home attended the Saturday service.

The Rev. Thomas Theneth of Manteno’s St. Joseph Catholic Church was Olley’s pastor. He offered a prayer for all veterans.

Taps was sounded by Nick Venuso. Fernando Urquidi, a Marine who is part of the Joliet Police Pipes and Drums, played the bagpipes.

Denny Case was the master of ceremonies. The theme of the ceremony was the World War II inspirational song “Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition.”