Budgeting process must bring all legislators to the table

May 31 marks the scheduled adjournment for our Spring 2025 legislative session in Springfield. Despite this encroaching deadline, Illinois legislators have yet to propose our Fiscal Year 2026 budget.

Unfortunately, this is common practice in Illinois.

The majority party drafts the budget behind closed doors and releases the document, typically thousands of pages, with less than 24 hours for us to review it before we vote.

This process is just bad governance.

This month, I want to highlight a few changes that could be made to our budgeting process that would make it work for everyone in Illinois.

First and foremost, we need a budgeting process that brings all legislators to the table. For far too long, the majority party has drafted the budget behind closed doors, with zero input or discussion with Republican lawmakers.

Not only does this process limit the exchange and debate of ideas, but it is completely unfair to the constituents who elect us. All Illinoisans deserve better governance, where every legislator has a seat at the table to advocate for their constituents.

Second, we need more time to review the budget. Every bill requires three readings on the House floor before it can be passed. Unfortunately, every year, the majority party suspends their own rules, allowing the budget to be brought to the floor and voted on at the very last minute.

Instead of waiting until the last possible moment to release the budget, this document should be unveiled for lawmakers and Illinoisans to review well before it’s time to vote. Not only would this allow lawmakers more time to make an informed decision, but it would instill more trust among our constituents as it increases transparency and accountability.

Finally, we need a budget that is balanced in reality, not just in rhetoric.

Despite years of Illinois Democrats claiming we have a “balanced budget,” it’s simply sleight of hand tricks that end up raising your taxes. Increasing revenue via tax hikes is not balancing anything; it’s just taking more hard-earned dollars from taxpayers.

Instead of trying to increase our revenue, let’s cut back on spending. It’s simple: we shouldn’t be spending money that we don’t have.

Ultimately, bipartisan cooperation is the only way to work ourselves out of the budget hole that has been created over the years. Instead of doubling down, it’s time for Illinois Democrats to put down the shovel and bring Republicans into the fold to create a budget that works for everyone.

• Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.