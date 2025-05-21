Kankakee girls soccer opens regionals with shutout win: Tuesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Girls soccer

IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinals

Kankakee 6, Morgan Park 0: The Kays (17-6) opened up regional play with a shutout win Tuesday in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinals. It was the team’s eighth shutout win of the season. They will play Oak Forest on Friday at 6:30 p.m. for the regional championship. No individual stats were immediately available for Kankakee.

Boys volleyball

Kankakee 2, Crete-Monee 0: The regular season came to an end for the Kays with a win on the road in Southland Athletic Conference play. They finished 8-9 overall and 5-3 in the Southland. No individual stats were available.