73-suite hotel set for Bradley

The area immediately south of Bradley’s recently-purchased Northfield Square mall property will be the site of a four-story, 73-suite Staybridge Hotel, which will soon soon begin construction immediately southeast of the Holiday Inn Express. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BRADLEY – On the heels of the opening of a $47-million youth baseball/softball/soccer park and developing plans for a 2-acre, nearly $80-million indoor water park, Bradley might soon run out of lodging for visitors.

A step has been taken to deal with such a situation.

Bradley will see construction of a new hotel, and the project is anticipated to carry with it a development cost of $14-$15 million.

The area immediately south of Bradley’s recently-purchased Northfield Square mall property, will be the site of a four-story, 73-suite Staybridge Hotel.

Staybridge is a hotel brand that targets extended stays and offers free breakfast and a full, in-suite kitchen for guests to cook.

The complex will share an indoor walkway with the neighboring 92-unit Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1000 Freedom Drive, as both sites will be owned and operated by Dr. Sanjay Patel, of South Barrington.

Patel said the two hotels would share common areas such as the front desk and the swimming pool.

This is Patel’s third hotel in the area of Northfield Square mall. He is also the owner/operator of the 114-room Comfort Inn, 1500 Illinois Route 50.

Staybridge Hotel is a new entry into the Kankakee County region.

Patel describes Staybridge as an extended-stay, high-scale brand hotel. He said suite rates are still being formulated.

Guests typically stay at a Staybridge for several days and even up to a month, Patel said.

Patel has been working on this development on a 9-acre plot of land for the past year.

He said once ground is broken for the hotel immediately southeast of the four-story Holiday Inn Express, perhaps by mid-June, the project would have a 15- to 18-month construction timeline.

“I like Bradley. I like Mayor Watson. We will benefit from what soon will be built there,” he said of the indoor water park.

The water park is expected to be ready for guests by mid to late 2027.

Regarding long-term occupancy at Staybridge, Patel said many travelers are seeking this type of lodging. He said the kitchen offers guests the opportunity to settle down and have a more relaxing stay.

Patel said he might not be done in regards to Bradley investment.

“There may be more if Mayor Watson has more (development) ideas,” he said.

The development will only add to the local grip Bradley has within the lodging industry. Bradley has 631 rooms available in eight hotels.

The 73 suites with Staybridge will bring the total to 704.

In addition to the Holiday Inn Express, Bradley is home to:

· Fairfield Inn, 56 rooms;

· Hampton Inn, 97 rooms;

· Comfort Inn, 114 rooms;

· Best Western Plus, 102 rooms;

ADVERTISEMENT

· Quality Inn & Suites, 70 rooms;

· MainStay Suites, 60 kitchenette rooms;

· Super 8, 40 rooms.

The 92-room Red Roof Plus, near the Armour Road and Illinois Route 50 intersection, is not within the Bradley village limits.