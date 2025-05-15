Keira Ahramovich’s two home runs lift Herscher to win over Central

Herscher's Kiera Ahramovich is welcomed at home plate by her team after a home run during the Tigers' 13-6 victory against Central on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

HERSCHER − When Herscher’s Keira Ahramovich stepped to the plate in the bottom of the second inning against Central on Wednesday, the game had already seen the Comets go up 3-0 in the top of the first, the Tigers take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the frame and Central go back up 5-4 with a pair of runs in the second.

Ahramovich, already with an RBI triple in the first inning, then pulled a three-run home run deep to right, putting Herscher up 7-5 and gave the Tigers the lead for good in an eventual 13-6 win.

Herscher (18-11) added three more runs in that second inning and three in the bottom of the third, including one on a solo home run from Ahramovich, after Central (14-13) got one back in the top of the third.

Central starting pitcher Emily Ponton and Herscher’s Anistin Hackley, who entered in relief of Lilly Tucek in the third, were in control after the third as neither team scored again and Herscher’s early damage held up.

Ahramovich, a major catalyst for the team’s offense both on Wednesday and throughout the season, said felt confident in the swings she was able to put on the ball and in the team’s overall performance in what was their fourth straight win in these late stages of the season.

“I felt that she left the changeup hanging, and I just turned and I smacked it both times,” she said. “I think the team’s performance was really good. We all worked really well together, were cheering, and did a really good job.”

Ahramovich started the game in left field before moving to catcher for the final three innings. After missing last season with an injury, Herscher coach Mike Cann said having her powerful bat and strong defense back this year has been a big boost.

“She’s got a lot of pop in her bat,” he said. “She’s bouncing back from a torn ACL where she lost her sophomore year, so it’s great to have her back on the field leading the charge with her glove and her bat. She’s having a great year.”

Ahraomvich was hitting out of the two hole Wednesday as part of a Herscher lineup that can put immediate pressure on teams, particularly out of the first five spots.

Leadoff hitter RyLyn Adams is getting on base at a .664 clip this season and has 35 stolen bases. Ahramovich is slugging .872 and now has nine home runs and 45 RBIs. Hitting three through five Wednesday were Addy Whitaker, Hackley and Chloe Kinkade. All three have an OPS north of 1.000.

Overall, Cann said he feels like the team has become more well-rounded as the season has gone on.

“We have two pitchers [Hackley and Tucek] we can rely on and we have two catchers [Ahramovich and Kinkade] we can rely on,” he said. “Our defense is getting stronger at the right time and I feel like if the leadoff gets on, we can generate runs every inning.”

Ahramovich finished the game 3 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs while Kinkade was 1 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs. Hackley was 4 for 4 with an RBI and three runs while also allowing just four hits and one unearned run over 4 ⅔ innings while striking out seven batters.

Central’s loss Wednesday came after back-to-back wins that had snapped a six-game losing streak, all on shutouts. That streak saw them play five teams that currently have a combined record of 106-32.

They had a good start against a tough Herscher team on Wednesday before going cold, and head coach Kelli Wielgus said they just ran out of time while making adjustments.

“Towards the end we picked it up a little bit more, but we only had seven innings to play,” she said. “They just keep working. They know what they do wrong and they want to work on how to fix those mistakes. They know what they’re capable of doing and when they don’t reach that they get upset, which is a good thing.”

Ponton settled in to only allow four singles over her final three innings. She finished with five strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Rayven Perkins was 2 for 3 with a run and Sydney Jemar was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.