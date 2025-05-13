Iroquois County police investigate fatal shooting

IROQUOIS - The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting Monday that left one person dead and the alleged shooter arrested.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said the victim is 57-year-old Angela C. Taylor, of Donovan. She was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m. Monday at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

The family has been notified, Gessner said.

Gessner said the preliminary cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies were dispatched to an area near 2150N Road, west of Iroquois, Monday evening for a disturbance. It was later learned via 911 calls that a person had been shot, and the suspect had left the scene, according to an Iroquois County Sheriff’s press release.

The victim was transported to Kankakee for treatment, the release said.

Iroquois County deputies were advised that officers from Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana were involved in a pursuit with the suspect vehicle, the release said.

The suspect was later apprehended in northeastern Newton County and taken to the Newton County jail in Kentland, Ind.

Police are not releasing further information at this time.