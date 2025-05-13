Cody Freitas hits pair of home runs for BBCHS in SWSC win: Monday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 18, Stagg 7: Cody Freitas hit a three-run home run as part of a 12-run Boilermaker first and hit another in the seventh, adding a double to total seven RBIs and three runs to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais (17-12, 5-7 SouthWest Suburban Conference) in SWSC action at home. Jace Boudreau was 3 for 4 with two runs and RBIs apiece. Eric Rainbolt was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run.

Clifton Central 4, Kankakee 3: Brayden Meents’ two-run double in the top of the sixth turned a 3-2 deficit into a one-run Central (11-9) win. Meents doubled twice on the day and scored a run. Kaden Lafine was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and RBIs apiece. Blake Chandler threw a two-hitter on the mound, allowing an earned run on two hits, two walks and six strikeouts in a complete game.

Parker Zubrys had an RBI single and Bryce Arceneaux doubled and scored for the Kays (8-17). Jacob Vinardi allowed two earned runs on five hits, five walks and a strikeout in 4⅔ innings.

Bishop McNamara 14, Harvest Christian 9: After trailing 9-8 through a zany first three innings, the Fightin’ Irish (21-6) rallied late and took advantage of five errors on the road. Taylor Fuerst was 3 for 5 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs. Callaghan O’Connor doubled twice to drive in five runs. Michael Clark allowed four hits over five scoreless innings of relief.

Herscher 14, Peotone 2: Thanks to a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and three scoreless innings from Ruben Velasco to open the day, the Blue Devils (9-16, 3-10 Illinois Central Eight Conference) had a 3-0 lead through three frames Monday. But the Tigers (27-5, 10-3) went wild with six unearned runs in the fourth and eight more runs in the fifth for a run-rule win. Gaige Brown was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Logan Egerton and Nash Brubaker each had two hits and runs apiece, with Egerton driving one in. Alec Niholos allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, a walk and six strikeouts in four innings.

Velasco pitched four innings, allowing six unearned runs on five hits, a walk and four strikeouts. He added a single to his first-inning two-run homer offensively.

Coal City 5, Manteno 1: The Coalers (18-11, 8-5 ICE) scored a pair in the fourth and three more in the fifth to get past Manteno (17-6, 8-5) at home. A.J. Wills was a force, allowing an unearned run while striking out five in a four-hit complete game. Lance Cuddy and Gabe McHugh each had a hit, run and RBI from the top two spots in the lineup. Connor Henline and Hayden Clark each doubled and scored.

Connor Harrod allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks in a complete game for the Panthers. He also had an RBI single that scored Brady Hespen.

Reed-Custer 10, Lisle 0: Alex Bielfeldt one-hit the Lions as the Comets (15-12, 5-7 ICE) won in six innings. Bielfeldt walked two and struck out five. Eight different Comets had a hit, with Joe Bembenek’s two-hit, two-run day leading the charge. Landen Robinson had a two-run single, was hit by two pitches, and scored three runs. Alex Fierro hit a three-run double.

Beecher 6, Gardner-South Wilmington 1: In the first game of Monday’s River Valley Conference doubleheader, Nicholas Fox tossed six strong innings to lead Beecher (11-15, 6-3) to a road win. He allowed just three hits and an unearned run while recording nine strikeouts. He was also 1 for 2 with a double and a run while Steven Fezler was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

For the Panthers (7-15, 3-6), Reed Millette was 2 for 4 with an RBI out of the leadoff spot. Logan Conger was 1 for 2 with a run.

Beeccher 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 1: Beecher (12-15, 7-3 RVC) scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the first of Monday’s win in the second game of a conference doubleheader. Chase Maher was 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run while Nicholas Fox was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Santino Imhof piled up 12 strikeouts in 4⅔ one-run innings.

Gardner-South Wilmington (7-15, 3-7) was led by Cole Hampson, who was 2 for 3 with a run.

Watseka 8, Milford 4: A five-run bottom of the second was enough for the Warriors (8-13, 5-5) to get past Milford (13-15, 5-5) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Tyler Waugh doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Andrew Shoemaker had two hits and RBIs apiece. James Newell allowed four runs (three earned), all in the first inning, and struck out four and allowed three hits in 5⅔ innings.

Caleb Clutteur’s three-run homer was the highlight for Milford.

Salt Fork 5, Iroquois West 4: The Raiders (10-13, 4-7) were on the wrong side of a one-run VVC tilt. Owen Hartke hit a solo homer and scored twice. Joe Kraft had two hits.

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Homewood-Flossmoor 2: An eight-run fourth propelled the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-5) to a five-inning SWSC win on the road. Bristol Schriefer was 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Bella Pusateri and Suttyn Hop had two hits and an RBI apiece, with Pusateri scoring twice and Hop once. Lydia Hammond allowed a hit and struck out four in three scoreless innings before Olivia Woolman threw two shutout innings in relief.

Herscher 3, Peotone 2: Chloe Kinkade scored on RyLyn Adams’ seventh-inning single to give the Tigers (16-11, 6-7) a one-run ICE win on the road. Keira Ahramovich had the lone other Herscher hit. Lilly Tucek allowed two earned runs in a five-hit complete game

Sophie Klawitter struck out 15 and allowed two unearned runs in a two-hit complete game for Peotone (12-12, 5-8 ICE). Payton Schnelle was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Autumn Clay also had a pair of hits and scored a run.

Wilmington 12, Streator 7: The Wildcats (20-6, 11-2 ICE) took the lead on the road Monday with five runs in the top of the fifth, adding two apiece in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away for the win. Addison Billingsley went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and a run while Nina Egizio was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs. Taylor Stefancic was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Reed-Custer 4, Lisle 3: After recognizing longtime coach John Varland before the game, the Comets (10-15, 2-11) held on for a one-run win. Sophia Moyers struck out nine and allowed an earned run in a four-hit complete game. Amber Syc and Kamryn Wilkey each singled and scored, with Syc driving in a run. Kirstin Klein scored twice.

Milford-Cissna Park 13, Watseka 5: Addison Lucht drove in three runs and scored three more Monday as the Bearcats (14-9, 5-5 VVC) picked up a road win. Lucht was 1 for 2 with a three-run home run and also walked three times. Kami Muehling was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs.

Watseka (9-13, 4-5) had a seven-game winning streak snapped with the loss. Sarah Parsons was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run while Abigail Neukomm was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Salt Fork 7, Iroquois West 2: The Raiders (9-14, 2-7 VVC) matched Salt Form with six hits apiece, but fell short in the runs column. Cameron Bork doubled and scored. Amelia Scharp had a pair of hits and scored. Autumn Miller allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits in four innings.