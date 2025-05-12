Bourbonnais Sunday liquor sales time adjusted

Bourbonnais officials have adjusted the Sunday hours regarding the sale of alcohol. (Morguefile. )

BOURBONNAIS – The sale of alcoholic beverages in the village of Bourbonnais on Sundays can start earlier.

Bourbonnais trustees approved amending the village’s ordinance regarding sales of alcoholic beverages at its meeting May 5.

Sales of alcohol were not allowed in the village between the hours of 2 to 11 a.m. Sundays.

The amended ordinance changed it to 2 to 9 a.m.

For gas stations and convenience stores, they are now prohibited from selling alcohol between midnight and 9 a.m., rather than 10 a.m.

The change is for all businesses licensed to sell alcohol in the village, Administrator Mike Van Mill said.

The village has 16 classifications of licenses.

“We also made it consistent across the board for all types of establishments,” Mayor Jeff Keast said. “We have had requests from restaurants to allow alcohol for Sunday brunch.”

Budget resolution

Trustees approved the 2025-26 Fiscal Year budgets for all departments.

Finance Director Tara Latz said they expect $14,700,840 in revenues and $14,463,55 in expenditures, for a surplus of $237,185.

“We as a board want to be fiscally responsible to the residents,” Keast said. “The budget resolution is what we expect to spend in the next fiscal year. The appropriation is our legal spending limit.

“Our budget was prepared with much more information. Tara and the team worked hard to make the budget more user-friendly for the board and our residents.”

Later this year, the board will vote on the appropriation resolution.

Road maintenance

An intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation was approved by trustees.

Over the course of the 10 years of the agreement, the state will pay the village an estimated $1.1 million to upkeep state roads that run through the village.

Public Works Superintendent Terry Memenga said the department takes care of small asphalt, maintaining striping, signage, curbs, storm inlets, snow plowing and street sweeping.