A Taylor-Made Life: A local Mother’s Day celebration

As the pages on calendars turn to May, the next holiday on deck is Mother’s Day. Set for this Sunday, the holiday to celebrate moms returns as does the question: “What gift should I get Mom?”

I like posing the challenge of keeping gift giving local. Holidays, birthdays and just-because days are great opportunities for supporting local businesses and organizations.

For the moms with a sweet tooth, I’d recommend putting together a cookie basket. Grab cookies from spots like Sweet Darren’s (in the mall), Cakes & Goodies in Bourbonnais (Mom’s Chocolate Chip is my favorite) or Candy & Cake in Bourbonnais, and put together a basket of delightful confections.

If Mom likes to enjoy a beer, grab her some locally made brews from BrickStone Brewery and Knack Brewing & Fermentations. For moms not into beer in the traditional sense, get her homemade root beer from Jaenicke’s.

If Mom prefers tea, snag her tickets to a tea party at Wright in Kankakee’s B. Harley Bradley House. For new moms with a young kiddo, tickets are available for the Dolly & Me Tea on June 21. Go to wright1900.org.

For those who go with flowers for every Mother’s Day and want to shake things up, visit the aforementioned Knack Brewing & Fermentations on Saturday to get Mom a locally handmade ceramic flower created by Courtney Zimmerman, of Momence. Better yet, bring Mom to select her own flower and enjoy an evening of Knack beer and bites from a food truck.

Another great way to spend time with Mom is taking her on a shopping trip to Rubber Rose Books & Print in Kankakee. Maybe you can even start your own book club.

There’s so many amazing local options when it comes to gift giving. Whatever you decide, I’m sure Mom will be elated. Happy Mother’s Day!