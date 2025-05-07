Bishop McNamara baseball completes conference sweep with shutout: Tuesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 12, St. Edward 0: Jacob Lotz and Colin Downs combined for a dominant shutout Tuesday as Bishop McNamara (17-6, 10-3 CCC) completed the Chicagoland Christian Conference sweep over St. Edward. Lotz allowed two hits in three innings while recording six strikeouts. Downs struck out four batters over two innings and also allowed two hits. Lotz also went 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs while Downs was 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Max Rohr went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and two runs.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 11, Beecher 0: The Boilermakers (16-9) snapped a three-game losing streak with a blowout nonconference win at home Tuesday. Mason Shaul picked up the win for Bradley-Bourbonnais, allowing two hits over four innings and striking out six batters, while also going 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Kason Bynum was 2 for 2 with two doubles, a walk, three RBIs and two runs while Byron Sumrall was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.

For Beecher (10-13), Chasten Clegg was 1 for 1 with a single and Nolen Lane was 1 for 2 with a single.

Central 8, Grant Park 4: The Comets (9-9, 7-2 RVC) had four players with multiple hits Tuesday as they picked up a River Valley Conference win over the Dragons (6-11, 4-5 RVC). Noah Vining was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI while Owen Palmeteer was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Blake Chandler struck out 10 batters over seven innings.

Grant Park’s Dean Malkowski was 3 for 4 with two RBIs while Nolan Olthoff was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs.

St. Anne-Donovan 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 5: Casen Berryhill was rock solid in relief for the Cardinals (10-8, 4-4 RVC) on Monday to help them pick up a conference win. He pitched the final six innings after the Cardinals had fallen behind, allowing four hits and no runs while the team came back to win. Jacob Onnen was 2 for 5 with a double and a run while Carter Ponton was 1 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

For the Panthers (7-12, 3-4 RVC), Case Christensen was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Cole Hampson was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Momence 20, Illinois Lutheran 5: Momence (6-10, 5-5 RVC) set a new season high in runs in Tuesday’s blowout conference win. Shane Cook was 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles, an RBI and three runs while Austin Lynch was 2 for 2 with a double, a walk, four RBIs and three runs. Sam Fitzgerald was 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs.

Wilmington 14, Peotone 0: Three pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout for Wilmington (16-7, 11-1 ICE) in the Wildcats’ Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Blue Devils (8-15, 3-9 ICE). Kyle Farrell pitched 1 ⅔ innings and struck out five batters without allowing a hit. Ryan Kettman also struck out five batters in 2 ⅓ hitless innings while Drew Jackson allowed a single in one inning. Declan Moran went 1 for 2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs while Lucas Rink was 2 for 2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs.

Peotone’s Joe Hasse was 1 for 1 with a single and two walks. Rorey Hart allowed just two runs, one earned, over 3 ⅓ innings.

Watseka 2, Iroquois West 1: The Warriors (6-11, 3-3 VVC) scratched out a win Tuesday in a pitchers’ duel against the Raiders (9-11, 4-5 VVC) in a Vermilion Valley Conference matchup. Quinn Starkey broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI single in the top of the sixth to put Watseka ahead. Tyler Waugh was 1 for 1 with two walks and a run and Frankie Shervino had two walks and a run. James Newell allowed just six hits and an unearned run in 6 ⅔ innings.

Mario Andrade allowed two hits and two runs in 5 ⅓ innings for Iroquois West, striking out seven batters. Julian Melgoza was 1 for 3 with a run and Rylan Pheifer reached on an error and had an RBI.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Milford 0: Cohen Cheever was 2 for 2 and also walked twice Tuesday but the Bearcats (11-13) were unable to score in a nonconference loss at home. Colt Halpin was 1 for 3 and Hixon Lafond was 1 for 2.

Softball

Beecher 16, St. Anne 0: Ava Lorenzatti pitched 3 ⅓ perfect innings Tuesday before Allie Johnson got the final two outs to complete a combined perfect game for the Bobcats (25-1, 11-0 RVC) in the first game of a River Valley Conference doubleheader against St. Anne (2-12, 1-8 RVC). Lorenzatti had nine strikeouts and Johnson struck out both batters she faced. Lorenzatti also went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run while Abby Pappas was 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs.

Beecher 14, St. Anne 0: The Bobcats (26-1, 12-0 RVC) wrapped up their perfect season in RVC play with another big win in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. They scored 159 runs in conference play and allowed just a single run. Ava Olson was 2 for 2 Tuesday with a double, three RBIs and a run while Makenzie Johnson was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs. Taylor Norkus allowed three hits and struck out eight batters in five innings.

For St. Anne (2-13, 1-9 RVC), Christey Moore, Maya Anderson and Tessa DeYoung all singled.

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Donovan 3 (8 inn.): Gardner-South Wilmington’s Maddie Simms hit a walkoff inside-the-park home run to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday to give the Panthers (16-9, 7-3 RVC) an conference win over the Wildcats (7-9, 4-6 RVC). It was the second straight game with a walkoff hit by Simms, who was 2 for 4 in the game. She also struck out 13 batters over four one-hit innings in relief, including getting a rare four strikeout inning in the fifth.

Donovan’s Bailey Henneike was 2 for 4 with an inside-the-park home run, two RBIs, two runs and two steals.

Grant Park 5, Central 0: Cheyenne Hayes allowed only three hits over seven shutout innings Tuesday to lead the Dragons (10-8, 7-4 RVC) to a conference win over the Comets (12-12, 7-4 RVC). Hayes had 11 strikeouts and also went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run. Adelyn Karstensen was 1 for 3 with a double and a run.

Central’s Sydney Jemar also struck out 11 batters over seven innings, allowing five hits. Anna Winkel, Rayven Perkins and Ella Ponton all singled for the Comets.

Illinois Lutheran 12, Momence 8: Momence (0-16, 0-10 RVC) tied its season high in runs in what was its closest RVC loss of the season Tuesday. Sydney Vanswol was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs while Delilah Latham was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.

Manteno 12, Herscher 10 (9 inn.): A Jazmine Manau double and a Julie Ott single each drove in a run for Manteno (16-4, 11-1 ICE) in the top of the ninth inning to give the Panthers an extra inning win in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Manau was 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs while Ott was 2 for 4 with a double, two walks and four RBIs. Macy Iwanus was 3 for 4 with a double, a walk and three runs.

For Herscher (14-11, 5-7 ICE), RyLyn Adams was 4 for 5 with a walk, an RBI and three runs out of the leadoff spot. Addy Whitaker was 3 for 5 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs.

Wilmington 5, Peotone 0: The Wildcats (18-5, 10-2 ICE) completed the conference sweep over Peotone (12-10, 5-7 ICE) with another shutout win on Tuesday. Taryn Gilbert allowed just four hits over seven shutout frames. Molly Southall was 1 for 3 with an inside-the-park home run that also drove in Taylor Stefancic, who went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs.

Peotone’s Sophie Klawitter allowed six hits and had 11 strikeouts in seven innings. Three of the five runs she allowed were unearned. Payton Schnelle was 1 for 2 with a single and a walk.

Coal City 13, Reed-Custer 4: Khloe Picard, Kaycee Graf and Masyn Kuder each drove in three runs Tuesday to lead the Coalers (17-7, 11-1 ICE) to a conference sweep. Picard was 2 for 3 in the game, Graf was 1 for 4 with a triple and two runs and Kuder was 2 for 3 with two doubles and a run. Kuder also went four innings, allowing five hits and two unearned runs while striking out five batters.

For the Comets, Kamryn Wilkey was 2 for 4 with two runs. Addison Hartman was 2 for 3 with a run while Sophia Moyers was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Girls soccer

Herscher 6, Peotone 5: Four goals from Gianni Jaime and two from Sophie Venckauskas led the Tigers (14-3-2, 7-0 ICE) to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win and another unbeaten conference season. Venckauskas also had an assist while Gianna High had three and Claire Chinski had two.

No individual stats were immediately available for Peotone (8-6-1, 3-4 ICE).

Coal City 3, Manteno 0: Nettie Connor, Kylee Kennell and Hayden Francisco all scored Tuesday to give the Coalers (12-4-1, 5-2 ICE) an Illinois Central Eight Conference win. Chloe Pluger had two saves in the shutout. No individual stats were immediately available for Manteno (5-12-3, 1-6 ICE) in what was their regular season finale.