Maronich retires from Riverside Healthcare

KANKAKEE – When Carl Maronich arrived at Riverside Healthcare in 2006 as the director of communications and marketing, he did not have a set timeline as to how long he would be at the site.

He could never imagined his largely behind-the-scene stay would have lasted until mid-2025.

The 63-year-old Maronich will end his Riverside career May 16. A farewell party celebrating Maronich’s Kankakee-based career was held Friday at Hoppy Pig.

A former newspaper man with Shaw Media and the Dixon Telegraph were he served as a reporter and then a city editor, evolved into a career in the healthcare industry.

Following his news career, Maronich transitioned into a communication position at Dixon’s Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, a post he held for 14 years before planting his roots in Kankakee and Riverside.

Maronich had no idea his stay in Kankakee would his final stop in the world of being a spokesman.

He did note when he came on board at Riverside, the marketing department featured a staff of four. It now has a staff of eight.

“I didn’t think it would be this long. Phil (Kambic, Riverside’s president and CEO) had just taken over at CEO. I don’t know if I had in my mind it would be this long, but I’m grateful it was. It’s been a great run.”

Maronich had been contemplating this move for about a year. He moved to Oak Park three years ago and commuting for the Downers Grove North High School and Marycrest College (of Davenport, Iowa) graduate.

Between his professional duties and the wide range of community activities, including the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra board and a WKAN Saturday morning radio show, Maronich has also forged his way into the world of entertainment.

In 2021 he earned a Fine Arts master’s degree as a play write from Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minn.

He has already penned a handful of plays. He describes this chapter of a his life as something of a “different challenge.”

“I don’t know if it’s lucrative. I’m starting to get some traction. I’ve also been interested in writing,” he said.

Maronich is hopeful this will be a smooth transition for all.

Riverside officials have found a replacement for Maronich. The administration has not released the name. They stated they don’t want to take away from Maronich’s celebration.

Maronich is not sure how the final two weeks of his Riverside career will be marked. He did make one declaration.

“I’m not sure I’m going to get much done on the last day.”

He turned serious.

“I’ve really been blessed to have such a great team around me.”