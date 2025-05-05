5 Star Wings adds outdoor deck

A deck was added at 5 Star Wings in Kankakee for outdoor dining. (Chris Breach)

With warmer weather upon us, it’s a great time to dine outside in Kankakee. Outdoor dining is now available at 5 Star Wings at 125 W. Station St. in Kankakee.

Owner-operator Troy Clark added outdoor decks on each side of his front entrance that were completed Monday.

“My seating goes from 48 to 78 [patrons],” Clark said.

The decks come with benches so diners can sit and enjoy the outdoors while savoring the wings, chicken, ribs, sandwiches, fish and a variety of side dishes.

Clark said the decks were built by his longtime friend, Nelson Sims, a former Kankakee resident who now lives in California.

“He used to build houses around here,” Clark said. “He and his father, they built like nice houses. He still has family around here.”

5 Star Wings has been at its current location for five years, after three years at a storefront on Court Street.

The decks still need some finishing touches, including signage on the front, facing Station St.

The restaurant is open everyday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The menu has a variety of southern cooking, including deep-fried Cajun catfish or the perfection of Cajun chicken dinners, catfish nuggets, pork chops and ribeye steaks.