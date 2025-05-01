‘Strides are being made’: Kankakee gun violence dropping

Participants carry signs voicing opposition to gun violence as they travel along Station Street in Kankakee during the 2nd Walk Against Gun Violence on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – There has been an area of Kankakee which has been a source of violence. While the boundaries have often changed due to shifts in population, the now-1st Ward area – more specifically a six-block area in and around the King Middle School – has remained a focus for many with this issue.

Aaron Clark, director of the Kankakee Forgives program founded in 2018, said shots fired figures have dropped by 44% in this specific area.

On a citywide basis, the trend is even more promising, city leadership has said.

Within the past four years, shots fired data tracked by ShotSpotter technology has dropped from 774 gun shot notifications in 2021 to 359 in 2024.

While it can be certainly argued that one case of gun violence is too many, the 53% drop of shots fired is a correct-moving trend, Mayor Chris Curtis said.

But for the community members, violence prevention organizations, city officials, police and most importantly, the residents, it is still far too prevalent.

It is, however, a giant step forward. It is an achievement worth an acknowledgement, worth celebration.

While the majority of the about 100 people who took part in Tuesday evening’s 1.5-mile Walk Against Gun Violence – which meandered its way from King Middle School through a variety of 1st and 2nd Ward neighborhoods before coming to a conclusion at the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square Park at the train depot in downtown Kankakee – had not been directly impacted by gun violence, they still felt the need to walk.

Sophia Henderson, 8, carries a sign opposing gun violence alongside her mother Erika Franklin, both of Kankakee, as they walk with about 100 participants along Station Street in Kankakee during the 2nd Walk Against Gun Violence on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

In light of Youth Violence Prevention Week which began April 28, the city of Kankakee, along with Kankakee Forgives, Kankakee United, the Illinois Coalition of Community Services and Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, provided outlets and events, including the walk, for area youth to come together and raise awareness about youth violence.

On a beautiful spring evening and often walking to the chorus of “What do we want? Safe streets! When do we want them? Now!” the mood was most often festive, somewhat of a celebration.

“We want to get people to stop gun violence in general and certainly in Kankakee,” said marcher and city resident Aubrey Williams, 42. “I don’t know the people who’ve been involved, but I know it happens. All I can do is be a part of this and show I care.”

Curtis was at the event along with three Kankakee City Council members, Kelly Johnson, D-6; and Mike O’Brien and David Baron, D-2. Also at the event were Police Chief Chris Kidwell, Deputy Chief Donell Austin and Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche.

About 100 participants walk through Kankakee during the 2nd Walk Against Gun Violence on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

When taking office four years ago, Curtis said one of his first requests was helping fund programs to deal with the plague of gun violence. He committed resources to agencies such as Kankakee United and Kankakee Forgives, which have continued to work to get youngsters off the streets and into programs where violence is not welcome.

Curtis said he often hates to note how crime numbers have dropped for fear of jinxing the downward trend.

“Strides are being made,” he said moments before walkers took to the street. “The reality is gun violence has decreased, and it’s decreased city wide.”

But the numbers remain far too great, he said.

“We still need more help. It takes all 24,000 resident to make that happen,” he said.

More specifically, Clark said, it takes camaraderie and community unity. More simply, Clark said, more people must be made aware.

“We’ve made improvements when it comes to violence. I believe we are showing people they don’t have to go out that way,” he said.

He looked out to the marchers as they registered for the walk and received a Stop the Gun Violence orange T-shirt.

“It’s very exciting,” Clark said. “It’s working.”

He wasn’t alone in this thought.

Jamarius Garner, a 19-year-old, of Kankakee, was at the event. He walked in the first march last year. He has participated in other walks against violence.

“I’m doing this for the community,” he said. “I think the message is starting to get through. If we teach them young, we will have better results. We have to encourage people to do the right things.”