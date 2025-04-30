5 Things to Do in Kankakee County

1. Kankakee County’s National Day of Prayer & Action: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Kankakee County Courthouse, 450 E. Court St. Join Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe for an evening of prayer, unity and action. The event — titled “Will You Pray With Me?”— will bring together faith and community leaders for worship, prayer and a special “March” to stand against family brokenness and violence in the community. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and be a part of the movement for healing and hope in Kankakee County.

2. Kankakee County Speedway opening night: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000 S. Rd., Kankakee. The Kankakee County Speedway will look to kick off its season with the Midwest Auto Racing Series Modified Championship Tom Pasek Memorial. Gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps starting at 6:15 p.m. before the green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. The main event is the 40-lap MARS Modified Championship. Also in action are the Phantom Harley Davidson Stock Cars, the Low Voltage Solutions Factory Stocks, the Meineke Car Care Pro Modifieds, the First Place Oils Sport Compacts and the Action Truck Parts Crown Vic Class.

Grandstand Admission is $15, with children 11 and under free, and pit passes are $40 for adults and $20 for ages 5-10 with children under 5 free. For more information and weather updates or cancelations, visit kankakeecountyspeedway.com.

3. Kankakee Farmers’ Market opening day: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Farmers’ Market lot at 200 S. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee. Celebrate the start of the market season with fresh local produce, handmade goods, delicious treats and family-friendly fun. This weekend, special opening day activities include Yoga on Schuyler from 9 - 10 a.m., a free, all-levels outdoor yoga session on Schuyler Avenue — just bring a mat; and live music by Just Another Janice from 10 a.m. to noon in the gazebo.

The market occurs every Saturday through October, rain or shine, with 50 or more vendors each week. For more information and weekly market events, visit facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket or downtownkankakee.com/events/farmers-market.

4. Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, downtown Wilmington. The Red Carpet Corridor Festival is a two-day celebration along historic Route 66 from Joliet to Bloomington, featuring local events at each participating city. The event returns to Wilmington with a flea and craft market from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. along North Water Street, food vendors and the Route 66 Band from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Head to the Chamber of Commerce tent downtown near 220 N. Water St. for a giveaway, split the pot and raffles.

On Sunday, the Rotary Club’s Wine Art and Beer Faire will be held near the Gemini Giant, located at the entrance to South Island Park at 201 Bridge Street, from 12-6 p.m. Live music, a local art show, food trucks, wine & beer tastings, kids games, raffles and more will be happening. Stop at the Visitor’s Center next to the Gemini Giant, 110 S. Park Street, for the day’s giveaway. For more information, visit ilroute66redcarpetcorridor.com.

The Grand Opening of The Landing Pad Souvenir Shop, at 110 S. Park St., coincides with the festival. Stop in on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to - 5 p.m.

5. Village of Manteno Spring Showcase: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, Square on Second at 98-2 W. 2nd St. in Manteno. The Spring Showcase: A Garden & Arts Festival is a family-friendly event is perfect for garden lovers, art enthusiasts and anyone looking to enjoy a beautiful day in Manteno. The day will be filled with garden and art displays, local artists and makers in Artist Alley, interactive art, food and drinks as well as live music and entertainment. Attendees are welcome to bring their own coolers and lawn chairs. For more information, visit facebook.com/VillageofManteno or villageofmanteno.com.

This list is part of Shaw Local's "5 Things to Do" feature.

