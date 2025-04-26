Peotone’s Josh Barta no-hits Grant Park: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Peotone 15, Grant Park 0: Josh Barta pitched a no-hitter in Friday’s four-inning win for Peotone (6-11), walking two and striking out six Dragons (5-8). He was also 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for a Blue Devils offense that scored at least four runs in three different innings. Joe Hasse had two doubles and drove in a pair. Everett Carder also had a two-hit day, driving in a run and scoring twice. Ruben Velasco singled, stole two bases, drove in two runs and scored three times.

Cissna Park 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5: The Timberwolves (2-12, 1-6 Vermilion Valley Conference) scored their first VVC win of the season Friday. Joah Henrichs was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored. Jream Renteria and Ayden Schaffer each went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Austin Kaeb was 2 for 4 with a run and RBI apiece. Henrichs pitched the first four innings, allowing four unearned runs on seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Renteria allowed an earned run on four walks and six strikeouts in three hitless innings of relief.

Softball

Peotone 3, Grant Park 1: Sophie Klawitter was sensational in the circle once again for the Blue Devils (8-8), striking out 17 while allowing an earned run on four hits and five walks in a complete game. Autumn Clay was 2 for 3 and scored. Jillian Roark was 1 for 2 and scored twice.

Cheyenne Hayes was the other half of a hard-fought pitchers’ duel, allowing an earned run on four hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts in a complete game for Grant Park (9-6). Raegan Thompson was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Reed-Custer 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 4: The Comets (8-8) got back to .500 with a nonconference rivalry win Friday, thanks to six hits of their own and taking advantage of just as many G-SW errors. Amber Syc had an RBI double and scored twice. Addison Hartman had an RBI single and scored twice. Sophia Moyers allowed four runs (three earned) on 10 hits, three walks and six strikeouts in a complete game.

Maddie Simms pitched well in defeat for the Panthers (11-8), as just one of the six runs she allowed was earned, striking out five and allowing four hits and a walk in four innings. Liv Siano was 2 for 4 with a triple and a run. Kayla Scheuber had a three-hit day and drove in a run. Bree Stein had two hits and an RBI.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 9, Momence 1: No individual stats were available for either team. The Kays improved to 9-3 and 4-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference while Momence fell to 0-9 (0-5).