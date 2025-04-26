Eleven area basketball coaches recognized as IBCA Coaches of the Year

Cissna Park head girls basketball coach Anthony Videka hugs senior Julia Edelman during the Class 1A third place game on Friday, March 7, 2025 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its final accolades of the 2024-25 season Thursday, the IBCA Coaches of the Year. Eleven area coaches were recognized to earn a total of 12 awards.

Cissna Park Junior High and High School girls basketball coach Anthony Videka earned District 13 recognition at both levels. The Timberwolves high school team earned a third-place finish at the IHSA Class 1A State Finals with a 31-5 record. The eighth grade girls were IESA Class 8A State Finalists as well, finishing the year 21-3.

Cissna Park seventh grade girls coach Addison Stoller also earned junior high district 13 honors after leading the Wildcats to a 21-2 season and trip to the Class 7A State Finals.

A quartet of coaches earned high school recognition out of Kankakee County. Bishop McNamara saw both of its high school coaches, boys coach Adrian Provost and girls coach Khadaizha Sanders, earn the honor in District 9. The girls team was 27-8 and won a Class 2A Sectional while the boys were 26-8 and were Class 2A Sectional finalists.

Bishop McNamara head coach Adrian Provost yells to his players during the Fightin' Irish's 52-49 loss in the IHSA Class 2A Peotone Sectional championship on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

At Kankakee High School, boys coach Chris Pickett was also recognized after leading the Kays to a 25-6 record and Class 3A Regional championship. Manteno High School girls coach Bethany Stritar also earned recognition out of District 9 after the Panthers compiled a 24-5 record.

Elsewhere at the high school level, Watseka-Milford girls coach Barry Bauer was recognized out of District 13. The Warriors went 28-5 and were Class 2A Regional champions.

In addition to the Cissna Park junior high girls coaches, three area boys coaches were also awarded. St. Anne eighth grade boys coach Masheko Grampton led the Giants to a 21-8 record and Class 8A State Finals appearance to earn the honor in District 9, joined there by Manteno (21-3, 7AAA Regional champions) coach A.J. Gilliam. Milford also made state in Class 8AA, leading Milford (20-4) head coach Clinton Liefer a District 13 Coach of the Year.

At the college level, Olivet Nazarene University women’s coach Lauren Glenn earned an NAIA nod after the Tigers went 20-11 and earned a trip to the NAIA Tournament.