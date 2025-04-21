Heard On The Street: Discount Planet takes over Big Lots site

A new business is moving into Big Lots in Bradley. Discount Plant, which only recently opened at 206 N. Kinzie Ave. and 265 N. Industrial Dr., both in Bradley, will soon be the occupant at the former Big Lots, 185 S. Kennedy Drive. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The 50,000-square-foot former Big Lots outlet in Bradley has a new occupant which has sights set on an early- to mid-June opening.

Discount Planet, which only recently opened at 206 N. Kinzie Ave. and 265 N. Industrial Dr., both in Bradley, will soon be the occupant at the former Big Lots, 185 S. Kennedy Drive.

Renovations and upgrades are set to begin at the Kennedy Drive location, said manager Laith Amourah.

Amourah said the entire 50,000 square feet will be used.

“We are excited to have this space. As soon as the site became available, we looked into it,” he said. A lease has been signed.

The North Kinzie store, just about 2,000 square feet in size, will be closed, but the North Industrial Drive location will remain open.

The locations feature truckloads of name-brand products ranging from appliances, electronics, books, games, bikes, cookware, tools, automotive, clothing and nearly everything in between.

Amourah said the North Kinzie location is simply too small.

The locations have product overruns from Amazon, Costco, Wayfair and other retailers.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said he was confident a retailer would step forward to grab the vacant Big Lots space immediately east of Perry Farm and located along the busy Kennedy Drive.

“There are a lot of businesses that want to be in Bradley, but not just Bradley,” he said. “I figured someone would fill up that site. I’m certainly happy another Bradley store is being filled.”

Big Lots went through a massive sale last year and several of the stores were closed, including the Bradley location immediately south of the Papa John’s pizza business.

The Bradley Big Lots had previously been the site of a Festival Foods grocery store. Festival Foods closed in June 2003.