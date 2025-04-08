U-Haul adds dealership in Manteno

U-Haul Co. of Illinois Inc. recently announced that Cordes Brothers Towing signed on as a U-Haul dealer to serve Manteno, according to a news release from U-Haul.

Cordes Brothers Towing is at 151 Linden and will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday. Customers can reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 815-907-5006 or visiting uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Manteno-IL-60950/013302/ today.

Cordes Brothers Towing owner Terry Cordes said he is proud to team with U-Haul to offer do-it-yourself moving and self-storage demands in Kankakee County, according to the release.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. There are more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation.

Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises, the company said. They are simply small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors.