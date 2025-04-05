Kankakee School Board to seat 2 new members, 3 incumbents

Candidates for the Kankakee School District 111 School Board participate in the Kankakee County NAACP Candidates Forum on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Kankakee Community College. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – The seven-member Kankakee School Board will have two new members and retain three incumbents following the outcome of Tuesday’s consolidated election.

Two first-time candidates, Susan Green Lopez and Kathy Yancy Smith, are slated to join the Kankakee School District 111 board.

Lopez, the daughter of former longtime Kankakee superintendent Kay Green, earned the most votes of all six candidates running for four available four-year terms.

According to unofficial results from the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office, Lopez earned 2,375 votes.

“I am overwhelmed with the support I received throughout the campaign and the number of people who believe in me,” Lopez said. “I’m just really excited to get started on the board.”

She will replace Mary Archie, who did not run for re-election.

Three incumbents were re-elected for four-year terms, including Jess Gathing Jr. (2,132 votes), Tracy Verrett (1,923 votes) and Darrell Williams (1,734 votes).

Challengers Reginald Bell (1,491 votes) and Dajon Casiel (825 votes) were defeated.

Smith faced current board member Cynthia Veronda in seeking a two-year term.

Smith emerged victorious with 2,034 votes, while Veronda, a write-in candidate, earned 965 votes.

“I am very grateful for everyone, the city supporting me, the voters that came out and for the people believing that something positive will come out of this,” Smith said.

Veronda, who served on the board from 1991 to 1995, is currently serving a three-month appointment following the death of board member Deb Johnston.

Newcomers respond

Lopez, who works in human resources for Prime Healthcare, which includes St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, is a lifelong Kankakee resident and attended District 111 schools.

This will be her first time holding an elected office.

“I just really felt strongly [that I] wanted to join the board to make a difference,” Lopez said.

Lopez said she has “a lot to learn” as a board member, but also brings her 25-year background in human resources to the table.

Smith, who works for Garden of Prayer Youth Center, said she “wanted to do something for positive change” to help Kankakee schools improve.

Smith’s daughter attended District 111, and other relatives are currently attending or working for the district, she said.

This will be Smith’s first time holding an elected office as well.

“My hope and my goal is that we will really become unified and that we will make Kankakee a great city, that we will bring it back to be great again,” Smith said. “It’s so much negativity in this city, but it’s so much good things here and it’s so many good people here. Our children just deserve how I was raised here.”

Incumbents respond

Gathing was elected for a fourth term.

“It was great seeing that the people still believe in what I have done in the district in my 12 years,” he said.

Having previously thought he would step down after his third term, Gathing threw away his campaign yard signs four years ago.

So, he had to buy more this time around, in addition to his usual going out and knocking on doors.

Gathing said he is invested in the campaigning process each time he runs for office.

“I’ve always been all into it – handouts, fliers and everything,” he said. “Anymore, a lot of people don’t respect the position of going out and buying signs and doing that stuff. They just say, ‘Hey look, I’m running.’ ”

Gathing previously served two terms as a Kankakee city alderman and was on the Kankakee Valley Park District board for six years.

Gathing said it will be good to have new faces on the school board, but he hopes new members understand the role they are taking on.

There is more involved than many people realize, he said.

“People say, ‘Well, we’re doing this for the kids,’ but they don’t really have a clue,” Gathing said. “The school [district] with an $80 million or $90 million budget, that’s a business, and that’s what we’re entitled to running, the seven of us.”

Verrett was elected for a second term.

“I’m just thankful to the community for trusting me for another term,” she said.

She offered congratulations to the others who were elected and re-elected.

“I’m looking forward to working with everyone and doing what’s best for students and families in the district,” Verrett said.

“I believe everyone is seated because the community has spoken; that’s what they want,” she added. “We’re going to work together and do what’s best.”

Williams was elected for a third term.

“I’m seeking re-election for the fact that we have a lot of work to do,” he said during a March 4 candidates debate. “We have a lot of children that are struggling with curriculum, and the people that know me, know that is my passion.”