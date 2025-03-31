District 111 dismissing noncertified teachers after school year

Eight of the 43 vacancies across Kankakee School District 111 are in Kankakee High School. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – A long list of permanent substitutes and instructors will be dismissed and not rehired after the current school year ends as part of Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Teresa Lance’s initiative to require certified teachers across the district.

The District 111 board approved two resolutions this month authorizing the nonrenewal of a total of 50 nontenured teachers other than final-year probationary teachers.

On March 10, a list of 54 staff to be dismissed at the end of the 2024-25 school year came before the board. Before approving the list, the board amended it to remove six names.

On Monday, the board approved two additional nontenured staff to be dismissed after this school year.

While mostly containing the names of permanent substitutes and instructors, the list also included one administrator – Kankakee High School Assistant Principal Calvin Works – along with JROTC instructor Iva Stampley.

A community parent liaison and student support specialist also were included.

James Henderson, interim assistant superintendent of human resources, updated the board March 24 about efforts to fill 43 vacancies across District 111, including vacancies that will be left by the departure of noncertified instructors.

He said the district’s “aggressive recruitment plan” has resulted in more than 125 resumes received and second-round interviews slated for 27 teachers.

“The hope is to have all positions filled by the next school year, but with certified individuals and not instructors,” Henderson said.

The 43 vacancies include:

eight positions at Kankakee High School

three at Kankakee Junior High School

10 at Kennedy Middle School

eight at King Middle School

four at Steuben Elementary School

six at Taft Elementary School

two at Mark Twain Elementary School

two at the Avis Huff Student Support Services Center

The district also has been attending recruitment fairs and visiting historically black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions across the country.

Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi are among the locations targeted for recruitment.

“Now, let me make this very clear,” Henderson said. “These 43 vacancies are true vacancies. Right now we are only looking at 27 certified candidates. We only have 43 vacancies throughout the whole district.”

In November, the district had about 83 vacancies, he said.

“Our principals are interviewing every week trying to fill the vacancies,” Henderson said.

Lance said the district currently has about 25 student teachers, several of whom are interested in working in Kankakee schools.

“If we got half of those student teachers, that continues to dwindle down our list,” Lance said. “The recruitment efforts are literally every single day. We are not going to stop.”

Lance’s goal is to have a licensed teacher in every classroom by August 2027.

“We are moving along,” she said.

Board member Cynthia Veronda noted that hiring delays in the past have cost the district new recruits.

“I’m just strongly encouraging we act quickly in responding to teachers who are available who would like to be interviewed, and decisions made swiftly,” Veronda said. “This is a critical hiring period, and we only have one teacher coming to us tonight. It is a concern. I know it’s the end of March, but people are making their decisions.”