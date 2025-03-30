Manteno’s Klarke Goranson wins pair of Top Times titles: Daily Journal Saturday Roundup

Track and Field

Illinois Top Times Championships: Manteno freshman Klarke Goranson won a pair of state titles at the Illinois Top Times Championships held at Illinois Wesleyan University on Friday and Saturday. She took first on the girls side in both the Class 2A 800 meter run (2:13.59) and the 1,600 meter run (5:04.57), making her the only area athlete to place first in the meet.

Herscher’s Kelly O’Connor added more local representation to the girls 2A 800 meters, placing third with a time of 2:21.27. Elsewhere on the girls side, Iroquois West’s Audrey Griffin placed second in the 1A high jump at 1.58 meters. For Reed-Custer Sophia Burciaga took fifth in the 2A pole vault (3.45 meters) and Alyssa Wollenzien tied for sixth in the high jump (1.52 meters).

Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg placed sixth in the 1A 60 meter hurdles (9.85 seconds) and placed 17th in the prelims of the 1A 60 meter dash, while teammate Brooklyn Flores placed 13th in the 1A 3,200 meters. Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Nevaeh Brown placed seventh in the 3A 60 meter dash (7.91 seconds) and ninth in the 200 meters (26.12 seconds).

Peotone’s Terrynn Clott placed 16th in the 2A shot put. Central’s Lia Prairie qualified for the 1A shot put but did not compete.

On the boys side, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Malachi Lee placed fifth in the 3A long jump (6.62 meters) while LyZale Edmon placed seventh in the 200 meters (22.90). Edmon also placed 14th in the prelims of the 60 meter dash while he and Lee and placed 16th in the 4x200 relay along with Jordan Fitch and Isaac Allison.

Watseka’s Andrew McTaggart placed ninth in the 1A 800 meters (2:04.11) while teammate Dennis Goodman placed 14th in the high jump. Bishop McNamara had David Quigley place 16th in the 1A 800 meters and Willie Felton and Dashaun Whiters place 17th and 19th respectively in the 200 meters. Whiters also placed 25th in the prelims of the 60 meter dash.

St. Anne’s Aden Pinson placed 15th in the 1A long jump and 23rd in the prelims of the 60 meter dash. Central’s Brady Shule qualified for the 1A shot put but did not compete.

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 4, Rockridge 0: The Fightin’ Irish improved their season-opening streak to four games with a win in the first of two games on Saturday in the Jacksonville Tournament. Preston Payne was lights out on the mound, allowing just two hits while recording nine strikeouts over five innings, while Braylon Ricketts struck out three over two hitless innings in relief.

The Irish offense scored two runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to provide all the run support their pitchers needed. Dom Panozzo was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Jacob Lotz was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Callaghan O’Connor was 0 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs.

Bishop McNamara 6, Milford 0: The pitching staff just kept on rolling for the Fightin’ Irish in Saturday’s second game in the Jacksonville Tournament. Jacob Lotz pitched five one-hit innings to start, striking out six, before Colin Downs relieved him and recorded five strikeouts over two hitless innings. Bishop McNamara improved to 5-0 with the win, their fourth shutout victory of the season.

Taylor Fuerst was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs out of the leadoff spot. Devin Arbour was 1 for 2 with two RBIs while Lotz, Max Rohr and Cooper Austiff each had an RBI.

Milford fell to 1-4 on the season with the loss. Gade Vogel went 1 for 2 with the Bearcats lone hit. Caleb Clutteur struck out five batters over 3 ⅔ innings, allowing four runs. Hixon Lafond struck out three over 2 ⅓ innings, allowing two hits and two runs.

Manteno 6, Kankakee 5: It took eight innings, but the Panthers managed to outlast Kankakee in a dramatic game on Saturday to earn a walkoff win, improving to 5-0 on the season. Manteno led 5-1 entering the top of the seventh, but the Kays managed to rally for four runs to tie things up. The Panthers loaded the bases in the bottom of the eight, and Brady Hespen gave Manteno the win with a sacrifice fly, scoring Tyler Buehler.

Hespen was 2 for 2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run. Jake Wendling was 2 for 4 with a run and Jake Stevens was 1 for 4 with a walk, three RBIs and a run. Andrew Norred allowed just three hits and an unearned run over four innings, recording six strikeouts. Braden Campbell struck out five in two shutout innings, allowing two hits.

The loss dropped Kankakee to 1-4 on the season. Eli Stipp went 3 for 4 with am RBI for the Kays. Byron Wills was 1 for 3 with two walks, two steals and a run scored while Jaden Villafuerte was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Wills also had 10 strikeouts over 4 ⅔ innings, allowing five hits and five runs, four earned.

Reed-Custer 7, Oakwood 1: The Comets were victorious in the first of two games on Saturday, improving to 4-1 on the season. Matt Kuban tossed five shutout innings, allowing just two hits, to lead Reed-Custer to the win. Brady Tyree was 2 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs while Landen Robinson was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Kaiden Klein went 2 for 3 with a double and a run.

Reed-Custer 8, El Paso-Gridley 4: There are not many better ways to win a baseball game than with a walkoff grand slam, and Thomas Emery now knows that first hand. His grand slam in the bottom of the seventh in the Comets’ second game on Saturday gave the team a win after El Paso-Gridley tied things up in the top of the inning. Reed-Custer improved to 5-1 on Emery’s swing.

He also had a double on the day, finishing 2 for 2 with four RBIs and two runs. Alex Fierro was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Landen Robinson went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Nolan Smith pitched all seven innings, allowing just six hits while striking out seven.

Coal City 10, Beecher 3: The Coalers spread out their scoring in the first game of a home doubleheader Saturday, scoring two runs in the first inning, one in both the second and third, and two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The win improved Coal City’s record to 7-1 on the season while Beecher dropped to 2-3.

The Coalers saw Gabe McHugh go 2 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs. Dylan Young was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Connor Henline went 2 for 4 with a run and also got the win, pitching six innings while allowing eight hits and three runs.

For Beecher, Nicholas Fox, Steven Fezler and Kyler Clegg each went 2 for 3. Fezler had two RBIs and a run, Clegg had one RBI and Fox scored a run.

Wilmington 11, Central 2: Ryan Kettman’s big day out of the leadoff spot helped propel the Wildcats to a home win over the Comets. Wilmington improved to 2-4 with the win while Central dropped to 2-5.

Kettman was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs. Kyle Farrell was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, a run and two steals. Dierks Geiss was 1 for 2 with an RBI and also got the win, pitching four hitless innings with three strikeouts.

For Central, Blake Chandler, Derek Meier and Gage Pinson each had a hit, with Chandler and Meier scoring a run apiece. Jake Palmateer was 0 for 3 but drove in both Comet runs on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning.

Herscher 11, Hoopeston 1: Behind six RBIs from Logan Egerton on Saturday, the Tigers took down the Cornjerkers in five innings to improve to 5-1 on the season. Egerton was 3 for 4 with a home run, six RBIs and two runs. Cam Baker and Keegan Andre each went 2 for 3 with a walk, with Andre also scoring a run. Reed Laird allowed just four hits over five innings on the mound, striking out five.

St. Anne-Donovan 6, Watseka 3: The Cardinals improved to 5-1 on the season with Saturday’s home win over the Warriors. Watseka fell to 0-5 with the loss. No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

East Dubuque 11, Milford 1: Preceding their loss to Bishop McNamara in their second game of the Jacksonville Tournament on Saturday, the Bearcats took a loss to East Dubuque to fall to 1-4 on the year. Beau Wright, Caleb Clutteur and Colt Halpin all went 1 for 3 in the game. Aiden Frerichs took a pair of walks and scored Milford’s run on error in the bottom of the second inning that put the Bearcats up 1-0 at the time.

Softball

Bishop McNamara 12, Central 2: Josslyn Dole held the Comets to just two hits on Saturday to lead the Fightin’ Irish to a win at home. Bishop McNamara improved to 2-2 on the season with the win while Central dropped to 5-4.

Dole had six strikeouts in her five innings, allowing two runs in the fourth inning. Bella DeLuca went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs while Gabby Burnett was 2 for 3 with two runs. Reagan Kaner went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

For Central, Blair Bottorff was 1 for 2 with a run while Mia Koch-Perzee was 1 for 1 with a walk and an RBI. Rayven Perkins also scored a run for the Comets.

Pekin 15, Kankakee 0: The Kays dropped the first game of a Saturday double header on the road to fall to 2-5 on the season. Calleigh Moody, Madison Covington and Annika Van Heemst each had singles for Kankakee while Kylie Glogowski took a walk.

Pekin 11, Kankakee 0: Madison Covington and Annike Van Heemst both had hits again for the Kays in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, but Kankakee took another tough loss to Pekin to drop to 2-6 on the season. Kylee Cunningham and Adleigh Cunningham both worked walks in the game.

Coal City 18, Plainfield Central 12: The Coalers picked up their first road win of the season in a slugfest in Plainfield on Saturday. They scored 10 runs in the first inning and managed to outlast a comeback push from the Wildcats, never trailing in the 30-run game.

Khloe Picard was 4 for 5 with a home run, a walk, two RBIs and four runs. Juliana Covington was 3 for 4 with a home run, a walk, two RBIs and two runs while Addison Hodgen was 2 for 5 with a home run, five RBIs and a run. The Coalers had 18 hits as a team.

Girls Soccer

Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, West Chicago 0: The Boilermakers picked up their second win in a row with Saturday’s 1-0 victory. They improved to 3-2 on the season. No individual stats were immediately available.