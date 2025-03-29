Bradley-Bourbonnais softball splits with Huntley: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Huntley 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5: The Boilermakers took their first loss of the season in the first game of a home doubleheader Friday. They trailed 7-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth but had a comeback push come up short, dropping them to 4-1 on the season.

Seven errors helped to sink Bradley-Bourbonnais, with only one of the seven runs allowed by pitcher Lydia Hammond being earned. Abbie Hofbauer went 2 for 2 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and a run. Tristin Woods and Suttyn Hop each had a hit and scored a run while Bristol Schriefer was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 14, Huntley 7: Seven players had multi-hit efforts for the Boilermakers in the second game of their doubleheader on Friday as the team bounced back from a loss in game one. Shannon Lee went 4 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Bella Pusateri, Suttyn Hop, Lydia Hammond, Abbie Hofbauer, Briston Schriefer, Olivia Woolman had two hits apiece.

Pusateri was 2 for 3 with two walks and three runs. Hop was 2 for 4 with a double, a walk. three RBIs and a run while Woolman was 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Hofbauer got the win for the Boilermakers, striking out seven batters over five innings.

Bloomington 5, Kankakee 0: The Kays were shutout Friday on the road by a dominant performance from Bloomington’s Reilly Vetter. Kankakee managed just one hit off Vetter, a double from Kylee Cunningham which broke up a no-hitter with two outs in the seventh inning, and struck out 19 times. The Kays fell to 2-4 on the season with the loss.

Wilmington 15, Dwight 0: An 11-run second inning allowed the Wildcats to pull away to improve to 5-1 in Friday’s four-inning affair in Wilmington. Lexi Strohm was stellar in the circle, allowing two hits, a walk and striking out two in a complete game. Keeley Walsh, Taylor Stefancic, Nina Egizio and Taryn Gilbert each had two-hit days. Stefancic tripled, scored twice and drove in a run. Egizio doubled, drove in a pair and scored. Walsh scored three times and drove in a run and Gilbert had two RBIs and scored. Molly Southall had an RBI double and scored twice.

Herscher 21, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7: Fueled in part by a big day at the plate from Addy Whitaker, the Tigers set a new season high in runs Friday as they improved to 5-1 on the season. Whitaker went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles, six RBIs and three runs. RyLyn Adams went 3 for 4 with a walk, an RBI and three runs while Keira Ahramovich was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs. Anistin Hackley was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run and also got the win in the circle, allowing seven runs, three earned, over four innings. Lily Tucek pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Central 10, Iroquois West 6: The Comets picked up their fourth win in the last five games with Friday’s road victory over the Raiders. Central improved to 5-3 on the season with the win while Iroquois West, coming off its first win of the year, fell to 1-3.

Lia Prairie went 4 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs for Central. Rayven Perkins was 2 for 5 with a double, an RBI and three runs while Keira Donnelly was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs.

For Iroquois West, Amelia Scharp was 3 for 3 with a walk, a steal and three runs. Cameron Bork was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Kyla Dewitt went 1 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Baseball

Manteno 13, Hoopeston 1: After a scoreless first, the Panthers put up crooked numbers in each of the next four innings to claim a 10-run rule win in just five innings and improved to 4-0. Tyler Bueller was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs from the leadoff spot, one of four Panthers to total three hits. Andrew Norred was 3 for 5 with four RBIs. Brady Hespen was 3 for 4 with a double, two stolen bases, three runs and an RBI. Braden Campbell was also 3 for 4 with a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs. Connor Harrod allowed an earned run on two hits, four walks and two strikeouts in three innings. Jake Wendling allowed a hit, walked three and struck out four in two scoreless innings.

Grant Park 12, Cissna Park 4: Down 4-0 in the fifth inning, Grant Park tied things up Friday with four runs in the fifth and then pulled away with eight runs in the sixth to pick up home win and improve to 3-2 on the season. The Timberwolves fell to 0-3 with the loss.

Aiden Overbeek was 3 for 4 for the Dragons with a pair of doubles, a pair of steals, three RBIs and two runs. Dean Malkowski was 1 for 3 with a walk, three steals, four RBIs and a run. Nolen Olthoff got the start on the mound and allowed four runs, two earned, while striking out eight over 4 ⅔ innings. Joey McGinley pitched 2 ⅓ innings in relief, allowing just two hits and striking out five.

For Cissna Park, Skyler Estay went 2 for 4 with a double, three steals and two runs scored. Jream Renteria was 1 for 2 with a home run, a steal, two RBIs and two runs. Joah Henrichs allowed four hits and three runs over 4 ⅓ innings, recording seven strikeouts.

Iroquois West 8, Central 5: Central (2-4) was able to plate a run in each of the last three innings, but a four-run first and three-run fifth from the Raiders (3-2) was too much to overcome. Mario Andrade and Izzy Alvarez each had two-hit days for IW. Andrade doubled, had a sacrifice fly, drove in three and scored a run. Alvarez also scored. Rylan Pfeifer singled and scored a pair of runs. He also pitched 5 ⅓ innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits, four walks and eight strikeouts. Brody Mueller allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk in the final 1 ⅔ innings.

Blake Chandler was 2 for 3 with a home run, a sac fly, two runs and two RBIs. Owen Palmateer was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Brayden Meents singled and scored two runs. Noah Vining also singled and scored. Vining allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits, three walks and a strikeout over two innings.

Coal City 8, Parkview Christian 7: The Coalers stayed hot to open the year, improving to 6-1 and holding off a furious rally that saw Parkview plate five runs in the final two innings. Kellen Forsythe allowed two earned runs on two hits, five walks and seven strikeouts over four innings, and after Ben Watson was tagged for five runs in two innings, Hayden Clark earned the save with a scoreless seventh. Gabe McHugh was 3 for 4 with a stolen base and two runs. Ethan Olson tripled, drove in three and scored a run. Gavin Berger singled, stole a base and scored. Connor Henline had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Girls soccer

Beecher 5, Wilmington 3: No individual stats were available for either team. The Bobcats improved to 1-2 while Wilmington fell to 0-2.