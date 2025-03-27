Sports complex nears completion, pitching mounds purchased

A 3D visualization shows the planned event center at the Bradley sports complex. The final purchases were approved this week to outfit the restaurant and bar building with tables, chairs and bar stools. (Images courtesy of Village of Bradley)

BRADLEY – The Bradley Village Board on Monday approved the purchase of 30 youth baseball and softball pitching mounds, as well as one adult pitching mound for $91,309.

The board was not finished, however.

The Bradley Sports Complex purchase also included six electric golf carts, restaurant dining furniture and additional sports fencing.

In all, the board approved purchases totaling $381,752.

Bradley leadership said the project is on track to have nine of the 12 baseball-softball fields ready for game action by May 1 and the final three fields ready before the calendar reaches June.

Bradley finance director Rob Romo estimated the entire 127-acre site in north Bradley, immediately east of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center, is 85% complete. He said a partial opening is slated for May 1.

Romo also said the restaurant and bar building should also be finished near the latter portion of May.

In other words, the complex is ready for sounds of baseball being struck by aluminum bats and fans cheering, rather than the sounds of construction workers and furniture deliveries.

The Bradley Village Board approved bids for:

· $141,070 – Zepole Supply Co., Bolingbrook, restaurant supplies mainly tables, booths, chairs bar stools, table tops

· $82,573 – BSN Sports, Bourbonnais, sports fencing

· $73,199 – Portolite Pitching Mounds, Winsled, Minn., 30 baseball and softball pitching mounds

· $66,800 – Stevenson Custom Carts, Kankakee, six electric-powered carts

· $18,110 – The Perfect Mound, Fenton, Mo., one adult-sized pitching mound