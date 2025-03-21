Kays blank Comets to win season opener: Daily Journal Thursday Roundup

Girls Soccer

Kankakee 2, Reed-Custer 0: The Kays opened up their season with a 2-0 win over Reed-Custer on the road Thursday. The Comets fell to 1-2 on the year with the loss. No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

Coal City 7, Beecher 0: Kylee Kennell recorded a hat trick for the Coalers on Thursday as they beat the Bobcats at home to improve to 2-0 on the season. The game was the season opener for Beecher. Coal City also got two goals from Hayden Francisco and one goal each from Claire Mohler and Nettie Connor. Connor had two assists and Kennell and Mohler each had one.

No individual stats were immediately available for Beecher.

Manteno 5, Rich Township 0: Manteno bounced back from a season-opening loss to Morris by shutting out Rich Township on the road Thursday. Emily Horath had two goals for the Panthers while Peyton Boros, Abby Thorne and Kimberly Flores had one apiece. Maddie Borrmann, Rylee Kennedy and Jazmine Wilcoxen had assists for Manteno.

Herscher 5, Morris 1: The season started on a high note for Herscher on Thursday as the Tigers beat Morris at home. Gianni High netted a pair of goals in the win and Gianna Jaime had a goal and two assists. Brooke King and Leia Haubner also scored goals while Sophie Venckauskas had an assist.