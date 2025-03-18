Free prom dress event returns to Bradley Public Library

Allison Orvis, of the Bradley Public Library youth services department, shows dresses during 2019's Say Yes! To The Prom Dress event. (Daily Journal File)

Bradley Public Library’s annual Say Yes to the Prom Dress event returns for another year of providing free gowns to area high school students.

The event will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 30, and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 5.

This event is an excellent opportunity for students to find their dream dress without breaking the bank, according to a news release from the library.

Students can browse the dresses, try them on in private dressing rooms and even select shoes and accessories.

To participate, students must register online or call the library to schedule a one-hour appointment. There are no residency requirements.

“We’re grateful to the community for donating their gently used, formal dresses to us so we can continue to organize this event,” said Christina Loraine, the library’s Information Services coordinator.

The library accepts donations of dresses, shoes and accessories year-round. It is located at 296 N. Fulton Ave. in Bradley.

By donating, the public can help make prom night a reality for those who may not have the means.

To register for the event, visit bradleylibrary.org or call 815-932-6245.