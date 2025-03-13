Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Speckman Realty names top producers

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its top 10 agents in the residential division for February.

Lisa Sanford was No. 1, followed by the Purdy Wilkening Team, Leanne Provost, Amanda Fedrow, the Seyden Group, MMW Group, Jeremy Wilson, Joseph Osborn, Lynn Randazzo and Brock Altenberger.

All Speckman Realty agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

For more information, visit speckmanrealty.com or call 815-937-4370.