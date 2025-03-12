Victim ID’d in Kankakee train accident

The railroad crossing at South Kensington Avenue remains closed until after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, where a woman was struck and killed by a southbound Canadian National Railway. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified 39-year-old Tabitha Thompson as the victim in the train vs. pedestrian accident Tuesday on Kankakee’s south side.

Gessner said Thompson did not have a permanent place of residence.

Thompson was struck and killed by a southbound Canadian National Railway train.

At 6:32 a.m. Tuesday, Kankakee police officers responded to reports of a train vs. pedestrian incident in the 2200 block of South Kensington Avenue, according to a Kankakee police news release.

Following a review of surveillance footage, preliminary findings indicated that the incident did not appear to be accidental, according to police.

Kankakee police, in coordination with the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, Canadian National Railway Police and the Kankakee Fire Department, are investigating the incident.

Kankakee police ask anyone with relevant information to come forward. Individuals can contact the Kankakee Police Investigations Division at 815-933-0426.