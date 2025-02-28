Perry Farm getting new trail

Dozens of decorated scarecrows line the fence at Perry Farm Park for the annual Scarecrow Festival in 2022 as attendees stroll along Kennedy Drive in Bradley. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

BRADLEY — The annual scarecrow contest sponsored by the Bourbonnais Township Park District will have a bit of a different look come October.

Acting on safety concerns for those who visit the numerous scarecrows, a new bike/walking trail is being built further off North Kennedy Drive.

At Monday’s board meeting, BTPD commissioners approved awarding the contract to Kankakee Valley Construction Company, of Kankakee, for $285,884.34.

The KVCC bid was nearly $33,000 under the next lowest bid.

It was the lowest of four bids the park district received for the project.

Hamann Wagner Excavating, of Momence, ($318,622.50), Ruben E. Smith Construction and R&R, of Bradley, ($347,810.90) and Kevin Nugent Construction, of Bourbonnais, ($356,442) were the other bidders.

Half of the money comes from a state grant awarded BTPD, while the other half is paid for by the village of Bradley through money generated through its business district sales tax.

The village annexed the park and farm home this past year.

“That is a heavily traveled roadway,” said Mike O’Shea, park district executive director. “This is being done for safety because there are lots of people, lots of kids, who come to look at all the scarecrows.”

Work on the path is expected to start in late March, and most likely construction will go through spring and start of summer, O’Shea said.

The new 10-feet-wide path will start in front of the Perry Farm House and travel south to Perry Street where it turns and heads west to the entrance of the park. It is at this point where a park trail begins.

The concrete path will sit back 12 feet from the current sidewalk. There will be a new fence installed as well.