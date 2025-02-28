Fire destroys clubhouse at Essex golf course

Multiple fire departments battle a fire at High Point Golf Course Clubhouse in Essex on Feb. 26, 2025. (Provided by Kankakee Township Fire Protection District)

ESSEX — The clubhouse at High Point Golf Course and Grille was destroyed by fire Tuesday.

According to news reports, the fire started shortly after 10 p.m.

Ed Foley purchased the nine-hole golf course and restaurant in 2020.

Foley said in a text at this time they are not releasing any statements.

No injuries were reported, according to Essex Fire Chief Craig Votta.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Essex was assisted by fire agencies from Herscher, Braidwood, South Wilmington, Salina, Kankakee Township, Bourbonnais, Coal City, Wilmington, Mazon, Channahon, Limestone, Braceville, Gardner, Cullom, Kempton, Fairbury, Chatsworth, Rockdale, and Elwood. The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.