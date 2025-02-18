Cissna, Mac girls advance to regional finals: Monday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Girls basketball

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals

Cissna Park 58, Ridgeview 38: The Timberwolves (25-5) extended their winning streak to seven games with their victory in the regional semis on Monday.

Three players scored in double figures for Cissna Park, led by Lauryn Hamrick with 19 points. Addison Lucht added 16 points and Josie Neukomm finished with 10 points. Hamrick also had eight rebounds and Neukomm had seven.

Lucht, an all-state athlete in four sports and future Northwestern softball player, usually gets most of the spotlight for the Timberwolves. But on the hardwood, Hamrick, looking to again join Lucht on the Daily Journal All-Area, All-Iroquois County and All-Vermilion Valley Conference teams this season, is an equally big piece of the equation for head coach Anthony Videka.

“She’s just a girl who finds a way to get the ball in the hoop, and then you look up and she’s got 15 points after three quarters,” Videka said of Hamrick. “She scores, she runs the floor well, plays pretty decent defense and gets some rebounds for us. Without her, I’m not sure we’re as good as we are.”

Cissna Park's Addison Lucht, right, makes a bounce pass as Ridgeview's Kamryn Rinkenberger defends during an IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinal at Dwight Township High School Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Shaw Media/Mason Schweizer)

Cissna Park, who’s now won at least 25 games three straight years, is also looking to improve upon its postseason finish from the prior year. Tied for third in the final AP Poll last week and a defending sectional champion, the Timberwolves have their eyes set on a trip to state, something they’ve accomplished in girls volleyball each of the past two seasons.

But as they prepare to return to Dwight to take on the host Trojans in Thursday’s championship game, they know they can’t get to the bright lights of state unless they take care of business first.

“They want to go far and there’s no hiding that, but they know the next game’s the most important one. … Next up we have Dwight at Dwight, and that’s not an easy place to play. I think that’s a really good team, regardless of where we’re playing, so it should be a battle on Thursday."

Dwight 58, Donovan-St. Anne 25: The season came to an end on Monday for Donovan-St. Anne. The Wildcats fell in the regional semifinals to host Dwight after beating Grace Christian in the regional quarterfinals two days prior, ending the season with a final record of 14-15.

Donovan-St. Anne's Laylah Lou Walters shoots a 3-pointer during an IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinal against Dwight Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Shaw Media/Mason Schweizer)

No individual stats were immediately available for Donovan-St. Anne.

IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional semifinals

Bishop McNamara 75, Oakwood 17: Bishop McNamara senior Trinity Davis put on an absolute scoring clinic in the regional semifinals for the Fightin’ Irish on Monday. She scored 40 points for the Irish, 24 of which came on eight 3-pointers and 17 of which came in the second quarter, where in just eight minutes she scored as many points as Oakwood had all night.

McNamara improved to 24-7 overall with the win, their fifth in a row, as they advanced to play St. Joseph-Ogden for the regional title on Thursday. The Irish did not need a whole lot of scoring from elsewhere on the roster Monday, but Jaide Burse joined Davis in double figures with 10 points and Analeah Ramirez added six points.

Boys basketball

Waubonsie Valley 57, Kankakee 53: The Kays played their regular season finale on Monday against a one-loss Waubonsie Valley team, and took a four-point loss. They will head into next week’s regionals with a final regular season record of 23-5.

Myair Thompson led the Kays with 20 points in the game, 12 of which came in the third quarter. Lincoln Williams had eight points and five rebounds.

Reed-Custer 61, Central 60: A 31-point, 18-rebound performance from senior Jacob Reardon helped propel Reed-Custer to a home win over Central on Monday in a matchup of Comets. Reed-Custer improved to 10-19 overall with the win while Central fell to 16-11.

Kaiden Klein joined Reardon in double figures for Reed-Custer with 11 points. Dominic Eddy added nine points and Collin Monroe had seven points and six assists.

For Central, Perry Mason scored a team-high 16 points. Blake Chandler was close behind with 15 points and Connor Unger had 14 points.

Iroquois West 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 25: The Raiders had a balanced scoring night on Monday in their road win over the Panthers. Iroquois West improved to 12-16 overall with the nonconference win, their third in their last four games. Gardner-South Wilmington fell to 6-23.

For Iroquois West, Garret Tammen led the way with 12 points. Cort Leonard and Kobie Hendershot had nine points apiece while Beau Howe and Mario Andrade had eight points apiece.

Gardner-South Wilmington got six points apiece out of Cole Hampson and Holden Grimes.