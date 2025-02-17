Heard on the Street: Cakes & Goodies moving to Bourbonnais

Gina Decker, left, and her son, Dylan, co-owners of Cakes & Goodies, stand in the bake shop at Northfield Square mall. The duo is soon moving the bakery to 1230 N. Convent St. in Bourbonnais, next to New York City Deli. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Cakes & Goodies is planning a move from its space in Northfield Square mall to Bourbonnais at 1230 N. Convent St. next to New York City Deli and Polaris Salon.

Cakes & Goodies made the announcement on Feb. 6 on its Facebook page, and it asked customers to stay tuned for updates on its final day in the mall, a grand reopening date and new offerings.

“We cannot express how thankful we are for this opportunity to serve you up some sweets, and we look forward to continue to do so for years to come,” the Facebook post said.

Co-owners Gina Decker and her son, Dylan, opened the bakery, a lifelong dream of Gina’s, in July 2023.