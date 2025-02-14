Vote for your IL state flag Valentine

Illinoisans can still cast a vote on whether they want a new state flag.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office voting deadline is today, Feb. 14.

Voters can choose from 10 designs for a new flag, the current flag, the 1918 centennial flag or 1968 sesquicentennial flag. Individuals can vote for one flag once every 24 hours and may select the same or a different flag each day.

To view the designs and vote, visit www.ilsos.gov/stateflag.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 State flag finalist 1: RELATIONSHIP TO ILLINOIS: In the fall of 2004, I lived in Chicago and was studying industrial design at UIC. My great grandfather, Harry James McCartney was an engraver in Chicago. He worked downtown at the Sears, Roebuck and Co where he illustrated and engraved images of lamps, heaters, and other household accessories that were printed on the pages of the Sears mail-order catalogue. His father was James A. McCartney, a civil war veteran from Illinois. He became the IL Attorney General from 1881-1885. EXPLAIN THE MEANING BEHIND YOUR FLAG: The 21 red + white stripes represent Illinois as the 21st state of this union. The blue field with the six-pointed white star represents Chicago. The negative space between the blue and white fields form the shape of an I to represent Illinois. (Photo provided by Capitol News Illinois)

The online vote will be non-binding but will inform a report that the Illinois Flag Commission is set to release to the General Assembly by April 1. After the commission delivers its final report – with a recommendation as to whether the state should adopt a new flag – the Illinois General Assembly will have the choice to adopt a new flag or keep the old one.

The flag commission is made up of current and former lawmakers, representatives of state agencies and other advocates appointed by current state officials. It was created in the previous General Assembly by Senate Bill 1818, sponsored by State Sen. Doris Turner, of Springfield, and Rep. Kam Buckner, of Chicago. The commission selected the 10 finalists in December from 4,844 entries.

The possible new flags come from a variety of designers, including born-and-raised Illinoisans, students and other young people, longtime residents and the great-grandchild of James McCartney – a Civil War veteran and past Illinois attorney general.