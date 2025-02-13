Local Valentine’s Day events to include dance, speed dating

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, some options to celebrate this weekend around Kankakee County include a Sweetheart Dance hosted by the Bourbonnais Firefighter’s Association and a speed dating event hosted by the Bradley American Legion.

Sweetheart dance

The Bourbonnais Firefighter’s Association is hosting a Sweetheart Dance fundraiser from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

The dance will feature music from local band The Southside Social Club.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the band will play from 8 to 11 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at Bourbonnais Fire Station 1, 1080 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, or at the door of the event.

The event will feature cash prizes, a silent auction and raffle baskets, as well as a cash bar.

The event is for ages 21 and older and is open to the public.

Speed dating

The Bradley American Legion Post 766 invites anyone who is “single and ready to mingle” to attend Valentines Speed Dating at 6 p.m. Friday at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W Broadway St., Bradley. The event costs $5 to join.