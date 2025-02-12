School closures announced for Wednesday as winter weather advisory to take effect

A school bus navigates snowy roads in Iroquois County in 2014. Area districts have announced closures or early dismissals ahead of Wednesday's predicted winter storm. (Daily Journal/File)

Due to inclement weather, a number of schools across Kankakee County will be closed or dismissing early on Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for portions of central, east central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Possibly heavy snow is expected, with total accumulation between 2 to 4 inches predicted. Snow is expected to change to freezing drizzle or light freezing rain Wednesday evening, with total ice accumulation up to a tenth of an inch.

Slippery road conditions are expected, particularly for the Wednesday evening commute, according to NWS.

Announcements of school closures began early Tuesday afternoon.

The following districts had announced closures or early releases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Bradley Elementary School District 61 will be dismissing early. Bradley Central will dismiss at 10:45 a.m.; Bradley East will dismiss at 11:15 a.m., and Bradley West will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. Pre-K will not be in session. Grab-and-go lunches will be available to students.

Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 will be dismissing early. Liberty will release at 10:30 a.m.; Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center and Shabbona will release at 11:10 a.m.; LeVasseur and Shepard will release at 11:45 a.m. Pre-K will not be in session.

Herscher Community Unit School District 2 will have an e-learning day.

Manteno Community Unit School District 5 will have an e-learning day.

Bishop McNamara Catholic School will have early dismissal. Bradley and Bourbonnais sites will dismiss at 1 p.m. The Kankakee site will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. Lunches will be served at all sites.

Districts expect to resume normal sessions on Thursday but are watching the forecast for final decisions.