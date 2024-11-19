Steep & Spice Closes in downtown Kankakee

Antonio and Elizabeth Talaga stand near the counter of their business, Steep & Spice Tea Lounge & Crêperie, at 223 S. West Ave., Kankakee. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Downtown Kankakee business Steep & Spice Tea Lounge + Crêperie has closed following its final day of service Sunday.

Owners Elizabeth and Antonio Talaga announced the closure in a Facebook post on Nov. 4 following the tough decision.

The business, which opened its brick-and-mortar at 223 S. West Ave. in mid-June earlier this year, began in 2021 when the couple started as a vendor at local farmers’ markets, including Kankakee and Frankfort.

“We have been incredibly blessed to be supported by all parties — sometimes failure happens even with all the support in the world,” Elizabeth wrote in the post. “While we are devastated to be making this announcement, we wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has lifted us up along the way.”

While food service ceased Nov. 17, the business is hoping to sell equipment and furniture before Dec. 1. Email hello@steepandspice.com or message the Facebook page, Steep & Spice for more information.

The Mindful CommuniTEA event on Nov. 20 will still take place at 7 p.m. as a final farewell.

Get tickets for the guided meditation event, led by the Om Well Collective’s Beth Rockert and Jeanna Vent Fodor, at www.steepandspicewestave.com/meditation-event or walk-ins welcome.

“Thank you again to all who have made our dream possible, however brief it was,” Elizabeth wrote. “We are eternally grateful for this experience and look forward to the next chapter on the other side of the counter.”

