Letter to the Editor: There is no planet B

A great way to reduce air pollution that causes climate change is to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. There is support across the political spectrum for “carbon pricing,” whereby fees are charged to producers and importers of crude oil, natural gas, and coal.

It’s a market-based solution that lets carbon polluters decide whether and how to reduce pollution and encourages innovation and investment in clean energy. It reduces the patchwork of local and state regulations and is supported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Petroleum Institute and the Business Roundtable. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said, “CO2 emissions generated by man is creating our greenhouse gas effect that traps heat, and the planet is warming. A price on carbon — that’s the way to go.”

I encourage readers to email their U.S. Senators and House of Representatives in support of carbon pricing legislation that includes dividend payments, whereby the collected fees are paid to the American people. Joining Citizens’ Climate Lobby, or a similar group, is another great way to fight climate change.

Make Earth great again. There is no planet B. If our grandchildren ask what we did about climate change, let’s have a good answer.

Gary Jump

Itasca

