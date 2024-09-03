Television Q&A: Why do music rights keep TV shows off streaming?

You have questions. I have some answers.

<strong>Q:</strong> Can you explain why some TV shows can’t be replayed because of problems with music rights? There doesn’t seem to be the same problems with other talent (actors, writers, etc.). Wouldn’t these issues with music rights have been ironed out when the music was first used?

<strong>A:</strong> While there can be many reasons for a show not being available, the biggest one involves the music. If you made a show in the technological past, you might never have imagined tying up music rights for a DVD, or streaming, or any other system for showing your program. And if you did not have the rights then, you could easily face paying a premium to secure those rights later — if they were available at all. (Emily St. James of Vox wrote a detailed discussion of this — “The weird legal reason many of your favorite shows aren’t on DVD” — back in 2015.)

When new media came along, the program distributors basically had two choices if they wanted to rescue their show from viewing limbo. They could pay as much as necessary for the available rights, knowing that they might not make enough back on the sale of the production to justify the purchase costs, or substitute other music which is cheaper but not what the show’s makers originally intended.

Each solution has been tried with various shows. Consider these parallel examples. “China Beach,” set during the Vietnam War, took a long time getting to DVD so it could have the right music from its period. In contrast, the war drama “Tour of Duty,” which first aired around the same time as “China Beach,” came to DVD rather quickly – but with generic music instead of the original telecasts’ songs, taking away from its context.