Clifton was named after famous Chicago hotel

Clifton is supported by a sense of family and by a sense of community.

Populated by approximately 1,500 people living in 571 homes, the Iroquois County town was founded in 1857. “The Origin of Certain Place Names in the United States” says the village was named for Clifton Hotel in Chicago.

Located at the corner of Washington and Halstead streets in Chicago, the Clifton House went down in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. The website Chicagology explains that the proprietors built a second hotel in 1872 after the fire, the Windsor-Clifton. The Windsor-Clifton stood at the corner of Chicago’s Wabash Avenue and Monroe Street.

“For many years it was one of Chicago’s leading hotels,” Chicagology said. “It had the reputation of being the home of people from small towns and the country.”

It was, in turn, razed in 1927 to make way for the men’s store of Carson Pirie Scott, Chicagology explained.

So, whatever elegance Iroquois County residents found in the Clifton, the village has long outlived the spot it was named after.

Clifton, Iroquois County, is a friendly, but independent place. While many smaller towns have turned over or merged some of their services, Clifton has its own water system, its own sewer system and an independent police department, rather than turning over all patrols to the sheriff.

Mayor Randy Gigl said the modern history of Clifton revolves around rural folk who come to town. He, himself, says his grandmother came to town to barter butter and eggs for a battery. The battery returned to the family farm and was used to power the lights in the barn. The process was repeated weekly. Butter and eggs out, electric lights on.

“And that was in the ‘40s,” he said.

Clifton, he said, is a safe place and a place where many inhabitants are descendants of longtime local families. The cost of living is “moderate.”

Clifton is a town of mostly single-family homes, built in the ‘50s, ’60s and ‘70s. There are a lot of two-story homes. There are sites for up to 20 businesses, and lots for homes that can be developed, too.

Most residents commute to work elsewhere, Gigl said. He drives to Will County.

Gigl served on the village council and then was asked by the former mayor to run for that office. He describes the current board of trustees as a good group, all speaking up for their town. Gigl’s wife, he said, voted for him, all the while wishing someone else might win and have to do the work.

Ben Potts, the village director of maintenance, said it is a town that is supportive of veterans and has volunteers willing to help. Clifton has its own independent food pantry. At Christmastime, there are Wish Trees to ensure that those in need get something for the holidays.

“You can always count on this community,” Potts said.

One of Clifton’s assets is a municipal swimming pool, the Clifton Centennial Pool, built in the ‘60s and part of the village hall complex. COVID money has paid for a new pool liner, which will go in before summer when the temperature hits 60 or above for two weeks. COVID money will also pay for new pumps for the water system.

The Chebanse Township Volunteer Fire Department serves Clifton. Clifton has two full-time and one part-tine police officers, sharing that force with Ashkum. Violent crime, though, is virtually unknown. Potts could not recall a major crime in the past 40 years.

The community has three parks, the main Clifton Park; Gerdez Park on the west side, named for the donor; and a greenway along the railroad tracks.

Youth sports, both Little League baseball and girls softball, is played at a complex built by the Lions. There is a Stars youth football program. The towns of Ashkum, Chebanse and Clifton share the Central school system.

A community hall, also attached to the village offices, is the site of area weddings, anniversaries and family reunions. The town has Zion Lutheran, Wesleyan, Baptist and Catholic (St. Peter’s) churches.

Some change is coming to Clifton. The village has applied for a $2 million streetscape grant for downtown. That money will upgrade Old U.S. Route 45, the town’s Main Street, between Second and Sixth avenues. The hope is for better sidewalks, streetlights, benches, flowerpots, trees and curbs.

There is an active downtown. Clifton is home to Orthomotion, a medical supply firm; as well as a body shop, a grain elevator, restaurants, taverns, an electrician, an auto mechanic, a contracting firm, a trucking firm and a physical therapist.

Community celebrations are highlighted by Clifton Fun Days, held early in July. Fun Days include a parade, bounce house and bands. Community-wide garage sales precede the celebration. There is also an Easter egg hunt and a Santa House. Santa arrives and you can post mail to St. Nick at a special letterbox. A volunteer group cleanup of the greenway takes place on the second weekend in April. Bring your rake.