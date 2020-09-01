A robot vacuum that really works -- and it's inexpensive

Vacuuming sucks. Literally. One year, my idea of giving our adult sons robot vacuums for Christmas was intended to help them with that odious chore.

What a disappointment. I learned much later both guys used their robots for only a few months. They were ridiculously noisy, needed constant supervision and did a lousy job. They were more trouble than they were worth. They were annoying and couldn’t do the job. But that was then, and this is now.

There’s a new robot vacuum in town, and Eufy Anker RoboVac 30C is its name. This robot has renewed my faith that robotic vacuuming is not only possible but also amazing.

Eufy Anker RoboVac 30C is extremely quiet, superslim and works like a champ on hard floors and low-to-medium pile carpet. It easily goes from one to the other without supervision. It’s programmable and has multiple functions and a killer battery that offers at least a full hour of runtime on maximum suction, which is the setting I use for my low-pile carpet.

This little thing is so smart it knows when it needs to be recharged and finds its way back “home” to the charging dock for a refill. He is only 2.58 inches tall, which means he can go under furniture and beds without getting stuck. We call him Guffy, and while he’s not perfect, I believe he’s the best robot vacuum out there, and we love him.

<strong>TESTIMONIAL</strong>

One of my staff members got a Eufy Anker RoboVac 30C at about the same time I did.

Max writes: “As a homeowner with four cats, my vacuum and I have a very intimate relationship. I used to spend 30 to 40 minutes every day vacuuming up stray kitty litter, cat hair and who knows what else.

“I’ve always wanted a Roomba to help me with this process, but with them costing $900 and more for the higher end models, it was just out of my price range. I’m also an avid tech-nerd so when I saw that Eufy (by Anker, which is known for high-end mobile charging accessories) has its own robot vacuum (much cheaper than Roomba), I bit the bullet.

“All I can say is WOW. I wish I had this little guy years ago. Honestly, it has completely changed my life. I value my time immensely. I also have back issues so vacuuming wasn’t the most pleasant experience. Instead of three and a half hours a week of vacuuming upstairs, I spend maybe 10 to 15 minutes emptying out the Eufy RoboVac debris bin, cleaning the filters, and pulling any stuck hairs on the brushes.

“Billy (yes, I named it) also gets to places where I can’t, but cats can, like under the bed and sofas. I don’t really understand the method to his madness and navigation but he cleans my entire upstairs (four bedrooms) and gets EVERYTHING including edges of walls and around baseboards — areas I tend frequently to miss.

“I just may get another Eufy Anker RoboVac 30C for downstairs — or maybe a whole army of Billys.”

For more information and resource for Eufy Anker RoboVac 30C, go to EverydayCheapskate.com/robovac.